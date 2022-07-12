"This is beyond terrible" "That finger was not supposed to bend that way" - Philadelphia Phillies fans despair after Alec Bohm suffers finger injury

Things went from bad to worse for the Philadelphia Phillies when Alec Bohm exited Monday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals with an apparent finger injury.

The Phillies have been plagued by injuries all season, most notably to their superstar Bryce Harper. Bohm is a tremendous player for the team, and any extended absence will certainly hinder their playoff chances.

Bohm was injured after sliding into second against the Cardinals. He could be seen saying, "It's broken," as he left the field with medical staff.

A video of the play was posted to Twitter by Brodes Media. While the injury is not zoomed in on, there are some angles showing the damaged finger that some may wish to avoid.

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia Alec Bohm injures his hand while diving into 2nd base. He immediately signaled the trainer and will exit the game Alec Bohm injures his hand while diving into 2nd base. He immediately signaled the trainer and will exit the game https://t.co/5JBZd0LwzV

This injury was the straw that broke the camels' back for fans of the Philadelphia Phillies. Just when the team is playing great and challenging for a playoff spot in the National League, another key player is struck by injury.

Seth @sds72959 @JSalisburyNBCS This is beyond terrible. Phillies can not catch a break. @JSalisburyNBCS This is beyond terrible. Phillies can not catch a break.

The injury was gnarly and graphic, which got a visceral response from many who were able to quickly theorize on a diagnosis.

Steve J @easternpa @JSalisburyNBCS Ooh that finger was not supposed to bend that way. Looked like Kyle Busch's feet. @JSalisburyNBCS Ooh that finger was not supposed to bend that way. Looked like Kyle Busch's feet.

The Phillies and their fans are sick and tired of the constant onslaught of injuries affecting the team.

Alec Bohm's injury is just the latest of bad news for the Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm with ten uninjured fingers

The Philadelphia Phillies are having a good season, which could be great if things go their way. Unfortunately, the opposite is happening. The buildup of bad luck has left many in disbelief at what they are witnessing.

These freak injuries are rare, with Bryce Harper being hit by a pitch directly on his hand and now Alec Bohm being injured on a slide. These are plays that are not often seen in the MLB, but both have now happened to the Phillies.

Lorraine Bigony @BigonyLorraine @JSalisburyNBCS Can any other team claim yo have 3 players out with hand injuries Two of witch were preventable! @JSalisburyNBCS Can any other team claim yo have 3 players out with hand injuries Two of witch were preventable!

This is also a cautionary tale about sliding headfirst into second, a practice that is largely avoided nowadays. This injury is a perfect example of what could go wrong.

VJLheights @VJLJr123 @JSalisburyNBCS That’s what happens when you slide head first… @JSalisburyNBCS That’s what happens when you slide head first…

The injury is extremely unlucky, and the amount of bad luck the Philadelphia Phillies have had this season is almost inexplicable.

Many in the Phillies fanbase have entered the bargaining stage, throwing out ideas on how to help the team.

Gary Lime @GaryLime @Phillies I will gladly donate all ten of my fingers to Alec Bohm. Just hook me up with a signed jersey and a couple tickets to the next dollar dog night, and we got a deal. @Phillies I will gladly donate all ten of my fingers to Alec Bohm. Just hook me up with a signed jersey and a couple tickets to the next dollar dog night, and we got a deal.

The Philadelphia Phillies will have to figure out a way to keep their playoff hopes alive without Alec Bohm. Hopefully, the medical staff will be able to get him back as soon as possible, but he will certainly be missing some time.

