"This is brutal for the Red Sox" "The Red Sox are a horrific baseball team" - MLB fans brutally roast Boston Red Sox for embarrassing display against division rivals Toronto Blue Jays

An unmitigated disaster - that’s the only way to describe the Boston Red Sox’s performance tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Jays are not just winning. They are demolishing the Red Sox. It’s the kind of scoreline that would make you rub your eyes because it’s close to the realms of disbelief. At the time of writing, the score read 25-3 in Toronto’s favor.
We aren’t even five innings down, so you can imagine the utter catastrophe unfolding before our very eyes at Fenway Park.
Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia scored an extraordinary inside-the-park grand slam. This was the MLB’s first since 2017, to put his team up 10-0 in the top of the third inning. Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran completely misjudged the flight path of Tapia’s hit and was found nowhere near when the ball ricocheted off the wall.
Duran’s confused stare while attempting to catch was a perfect representation of Boston’s clueless showing tonight.
He eventually turned around and quickly realized his blunder, but that did very little to make amends. He didn’t bother rushing forward; instead, that responsibility fell to Alex Verdugo. Unfortunately, the damage was done.
One of the worst nights in Boston Red Sox’s history
Watching the Boston Red Sox tonight has been like watching a bunch of schoolboys get outclassed by their seniors. What an absolute embarrassment!
Twenty-five runs - that’s now a franchise record for the Blue Jays. The Red Sox, on the other hand, have now been outscored 52-6 over the last 23 innings.
Elsewhere at Camden Yards, the Yankees are getting back to their winning ways, and Aaron Judge continues to be Aaron Judge. He added another feather to his cap tonight. He became only the fourth Yankee in history to homer 35 or more times inside his first 95 games.
At this point, one cannot help but feel sorry for the Red Sox fans who have made the trip to the game. Boston’s trade window activities will now be under intense scrutiny.
The most runs ever scored in a major league game was 36 by the Chicago Colts over the Louisville Colonels in 1897. Don’t be surprised if that record is broken tonight. If that turns out to be the case, the Red Sox will find it impossible to hide their embarrassment for a very long time.