"This catch saved the game!!!" "How did he catch this man that was heartbreaking" - MLB fans go wild for game-changing play by Houston Astros' Chas McCormick to break Phillies hearts in Game 5

Great fielding and defense is leading the Houston Astros to what looks to be another World Series title. In another tightly-contested game, the Astros edged the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven game series.

This was a low-scoring affair and one swing of the bat could have easily changed the outcome of the game. The Phillies trailed by one run late in the game and had an opportunity to tie in the bottom of the ninth. The crowd leaped to their feet when J.T. Realmuto drilled a shot to right field. Unfortunately, Chas McCormick made a phenomenal play to break Phillies fans' hearts.

MLB fans were shocked at the timing and accuracy of McCormick's leap. It was a big play at a critical stage of the game to rob a double or triple from Realmuto.

J.T. Realmuto's reaction said it all. His disbelief was clear for all the viewers to see. A few feet higher, this hit could have been a home run. Instead, the Phillies, and the crowd, seemed to have the wind blown out of their sails.

This memorable moment must have been extra special for Chas McCormick. McCormick was born in West Chester, a suburb of Philadelphia, and is a Pennsylvania kid.

Earlier in the eighth inning, Astros infielder Trey Mancini made another big play at first base. With the Houston Astros leading 3-2 in the eighth inning, the Phillies had two men on base. A line drive by Kyle Schwarber was snatched out of the air by the Astros fielder.

Justin Verlander put together an excellent outing to break his World Series curse. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was able to record his first World Series win after going 0-6 in his career. Verlander pitched five shutout innings, allowing one run off just four hits.

Jeremy Pena was the Astros' hero on offense and drove in two of the team's three runs. He had a home run in the fourth inning off Noah Syndergaard, which gave the Astros some breathing room.

Defense, however, was key tonight for the Houston Astros. The bats didn't turn up and the visiting team had to rely on strong pitching and big plays on the field.

Chas McCormick's game-changing catch will surely be replayed for years to come. It could have been a very different outcome on Thursday night if he hadn't made that play. The Houston Astros are now one win away from winning the 2022 World Series.

