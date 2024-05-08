“This is completely unacceptable” - MLB fans fume as catcher Willson Contreras gets injured by JD Martinez's swing after Cardinals' adjustment

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras got injured after being hit by JD Martinez's swing on Tuesday night. Cardinals and New Yor Mets are currently playing the second game of their three-game series at Busch Stadium, where the ordeal occurred in the top of the second inning.

On a Miles Mikolas curveball in the second inning, JD Martinez swung and missed, but his brute swing came into contact with the Cardinals backstop's left forearm. Martinez was awarded first base as the catcher was deemed interfering with the play.

MLB fans were fuming at the unfortunate incident and voiced their anger on X, formerly Twitter:

"Someone needs to be held accountable for this. Someone needs to be out of their job for this. This is completely unacceptable," commented one fan

While Miles Mikolas immediately ran towards the mound to check on his teammate, Willson Contreras immediately headed towards the home dugout, as he was in a lot of discomfort. The Cardinals physio rushed to provide him aid, and he left the game in agony.

Fans empathized with the backstop, and some of them even gave their take on the injury:

"Makes me so sad dude hes the only who cares this season," one fan commented

"Damn best hitter in the team out," another fan commented

"That forearm is effed. At a minimum broken in two places… maybe some nerve damage too," yet another fan commented

The Cardinals had recently moved up Willson Contreras to get more low-strike calls

The Cardinals organization had moved their backstop closer to the plate in an attempt to get more low strikeout calls. But it didn't fare well for Willson Contreras, as on this unfortunate night, his left forearm caught in the way of JD Martinez's full-throttle swing.

Willson Contreras had just one plate appearance in the first inning, as he was out of the game in the second inning after the fateful accident. Substitute catcher Ivan Herrera replaced him after he left the game for proper treatment and diagnosis on his left forearm.

The three-time All-Star catcher has reportedly sustained a broken left arm following further assessment after his premature exit from the game.

