The Houston Astros former first baseman and the team's special assistant, Jeff Bagwell, isn't too fond of how analytics have taken over the game of baseball. He believes that the team has become too reliant on analytics over the last couple of years.

Bagwell had an excellent career with the Astros. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1994. He went on to become a four-time All-Star, NL MVP (1994), Gold Glove Award winner (1994), and a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner (1994). He's had his number five retired by the organization, alongside being put into the Houston Astros Hall of Fame.

"There are certain things that go on that the numbers can't explain. This game is played by humans, man. It's not played by computers," said Jeff Bagwell.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome In an acknowledgement today that he "personally" felt the Astros had gone too analytics-heavy under James Click, Jeff Bagwell said "there are certain things that go on that the numbers can’t explain. This game is played by humans, man. It’s not played by computers." In an acknowledgement today that he "personally" felt the Astros had gone too analytics-heavy under James Click, Jeff Bagwell said "there are certain things that go on that the numbers can’t explain. This game is played by humans, man. It’s not played by computers."

Jeff Bagwell has emerged as a special assistant under team owner Jim Crane. He wants the front office to get the perspective of the player, and a good one at that. He wants to see the team diverge from putting analytics first.

Some Houston Astros fans are worried by these comments. The team is coming fresh off of a World Series title; why would they switch anything? Fans want the front office to continue to make decisions the way they have been.

"This is dangerous, just knocking what you don't understand. Bagwell was my favorite player growing up but that doesn't mean he knows how to run a FO. James Click got us a WS Championship and to two of them in 3 years." one fan explained.

Manuel Callirgos @mannyttu @Chandler_Rome This is dangerous, just knocking what you don't understand. Bagwell was my favorite player growing up but that doesn't mean he knows how to run a FO. James Click got us a WS Championship and to two of them in 3 years. @Chandler_Rome This is dangerous, just knocking what you don't understand. Bagwell was my favorite player growing up but that doesn't mean he knows how to run a FO. James Click got us a WS Championship and to two of them in 3 years.

"This is scary," said another.

CCC @commonsense5757

Bad take @Chandler_Rome Analytics built this team the last 10 yearsBad take @Chandler_Rome Analytics built this team the last 10 yearsBad take

Baw @ASTROSBAW @Chandler_Rome I love baggy. Glad he's involved and would love to hear more specifically what he's talking about. However, analytics have taken over baseball for a reason. @Chandler_Rome I love baggy. Glad he's involved and would love to hear more specifically what he's talking about. However, analytics have taken over baseball for a reason.

Jesse @JHusky86 @Chandler_Rome If only we could devise some systems to help us figure out which humans were better than the others. Ah, well. @Chandler_Rome If only we could devise some systems to help us figure out which humans were better than the others. Ah, well.

Dave Morrow @Morrow_Dave @Chandler_Rome Too bad Bagwell doesn't realize that he was voted into the Hall of Fame based on his analytics. @Chandler_Rome Too bad Bagwell doesn't realize that he was voted into the Hall of Fame based on his analytics.

Sophie @PepperGii @Chandler_Rome I don’t want to go back to the rough and tumble days. I like saber metrics. @Chandler_Rome I don’t want to go back to the rough and tumble days. I like saber metrics.

Coach Mac @coach_mac1 @Chandler_Rome Analytics gets you there. The human element finishes the deal @Chandler_Rome Analytics gets you there. The human element finishes the deal

Tim H @Tim_in_the_CYP @Chandler_Rome Luhnow built the majority of this team with an advanced analytics approach. If Bagwell helps end this run with his grumpy 90’s player approach this city won’t forget. @Chandler_Rome Luhnow built the majority of this team with an advanced analytics approach. If Bagwell helps end this run with his grumpy 90’s player approach this city won’t forget.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," is the general statement from the fans. They understand the importance that analytics brings to the game of baseball. It has gotten popular for a reason, because it works.

It's not just in the game of baseball. College football and the NFL have heavily adapted analytics into their in-game decision-making. Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles have praised analytics for winning them the Super Bowl in 2018.

The Houston Astros could be better in 2023

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers

The Houston Astros filled their first base void with slugger Jose Abreu. He had a slash line of .304/.378/.466 for the Chicago White Sox last season. While starting off the season fairly poorly, he turned it up as it got warmer out.

He has a history of struggling at the plate in the colder months of the season. In Chicago, some of those early games can be miserable. This isn't the weather someone from Cuba excels in.

The warmer weather in Houston might help Abreu stay consistent at the plate from the start of the season.

Poll : 0 votes