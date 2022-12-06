This Day in Baseball History (1951): Shoeless Joe Jackson passes away at the age of 64

On this day in 1951, Shoeless Joe Jackson passed away at the age of 64. Considered one of the best players of his era, Jackson's legacy was tainted by the "Black Sox Scandal." Eight members of the 1919 Chicago White Sox allegedly threw the World Series in exchange for money.

"RIP Shoeless Joe Jackson, who died 71 years ago today. (December 5, 1951) A brilliant career cut short by the 1919 Chicago #WhiteSox/Black Sox World Series scandal. #MLB #Legend #Baseball #History" - @ Baseball BSMile

Shoeless Joe Jackson was born Joseph Jefferson Jackson on July 16, 1887 in Pickens County, South Carolina. Jackson received the moniker "Shoeless" when he removed his cleats and ran the bases in his socks after suffering from blisters.

He first played for the Greenville Spinners before signing a deal with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1908. Jackson was then traded to the Cleveland Naps in 1910 after playing just 10 games for the A's.

In his first full season in 1911, Jackson lit up the league. He finished second in the majors with a .408 batting average. This remains an MLB record for the best batting average recorded by a rookie. The young outfielder only trailed Ty Cobb, who finished the season with a .419 batting average.

In 1915, Shoeless Joe Jackson was dealt to the Chicago White Sox. This is where his troubles began.

Shoeless Joe Jackson's Legacy and the Black Sox Scandal

In 1919, Shoeless Joe Jackson was implicated in a scandal that became the darkest and lowest point in league history. His heavily-favored Chicago White Sox threw the World Series to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for money from racketeer Arnold Rothstein.

Jackson posted a .351 average and 96 RBIs during the season. He would top these numbers in 1920 when he hit .382 with 121 RBIs. This ended up being Shoeless Joe's last MLB season. MLB Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis permanently banned the star outfielder along with seven other co-conspirators in the aftermath of the event.

Shoeless Joe would be the first out of the eight banned players to pass away. He died of a heart attack on December 5, 1951.

There have been plenty of cheating scandals since the "Black Sox Scandal." Players have been caught using performance-enhancing drugs. Teams have been caught using electronics to steal signs. But none of those resulted in lifetime bans. The "Black Sox Scandal" stood the test of time and will live in infamy.

Poll : 0 votes