"This was a decision that was best for the Red Sox" - Red Sox's Craig Breslow opens up about the decision of trading Chris Sale

Early Saturday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox traded Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for infield prospect Vaughn Grissom. This marks the end of Sale's wild six-year career in Boston.

Sale has failed to remain healthy for the team after signing his extension in 2019. He missed the 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery, then missed time in 2022 with a fractured rib. Then, after returning in 2022, a freak comebacker fractured his pinkie finger. He also missed some time last season due to shoulder inflammation.

Boston wanted to move on from the often-injured starter and added some depth by signing Lucas Giolito on Friday. Boston's Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow spoke to the media about the difficult decision in trading Sale.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Anytime you trade someone like Sale who has made such a meaningful contribution, it's a really, really tough decision... It's something I was very mindful of. In the end, I felt like this was a decision that was best for the Red Sox." Stated Breslow.

Expand Tweet

While often injured, Chris Sale was the ace of the staff. He meant a great deal to the Red Sox, but Breslow believes adding an infield prospect under team control through the 2020s is a better option.

For Sale, he is eager to join the Braves and play for a contender. If he can stay healthy, he will be a problem in Atlanta.

“He was quite appreciative and understanding of the position and the opportunity to influence the longer-term outlook of this team and the chance to go to a team that’s likely to compete for a World Series championship in the NL." - Breslow.

Expand Tweet

This is a trade that makes a lot of sense for both parties. However, we must wait and see how it plays out during the season.

The Red Sox moving on from Chris Sale was in their best interests

Oakland Athletics v Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox made the right move by moving on from Chris Sale. Vaugn Grissom is an excellent player who will likely transition to second base and be a double-play partner for Trevor Story.

Grissom has excellent bat-to-ball skills and had his first big-league home run at Fenway. Now, he has the opportunity to hit many more in Fenway for the unforeseeable future.

Boston fans should be excited about the prospect they are getting back. He could be a cornerstone for the franchise for years to come.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.