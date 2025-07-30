"This is disgusting, suspend that thug" - Phillies legend faces fan backlash for Angel Reese shade during Chicago White Sox series

John Kruk, the Philadelphia Phillies legend, now plies his trade as a color commentator of the team's games. Kruk's comments about WNBA star Angel Reese during the Phillies' game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday went viral on social media.The three-time All-Star retired slugger threw shade at Reese, saying she misses a lot of shots, resulting in her rebound stats going up. Kruk is not the first to criticize Reese with the same narrative, as many opposing fans have done.Nonetheless, Kruk's comment about Reese didn't go well with baseball fans.&quot;This is DISGUSTING by Kruk. Suspend that thug immediately. Bullying will not be tolerated in MLB!&quot; a fan said.&quot;It’s wild how much that girl lives rent free in people’s heads. Wow,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Except she doesn’t. The narrative white people keep pushing on her is absurd,&quot; one fan said.Here are some more reactions from fans.&quot;What a f**king loser,&quot; a fan said.Meanwhile, a section of fans, possibly haters of Reese, supported Kruk.&quot;He cooked that mebound merchant,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Even Kruk knows she’s awful,&quot; another fan said.Despite the criticism, Reese is one of the most popular players in the WNBA. Having a huge social media following, the 23-year-old has a signature shoe line and several brand endorsements.What exactly did Phillies John Kruk say about Angel Reese?Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese found herself in the middle of unexpected baseball chatter during the White Sox vs. Phillies series in Chicago. During the sixth inning of the game, commentators John Kruk, a Phillies legend and three-time All-Star, and Tom McCarthy took a detour from baseball.At the time, Jonathan Cannon was pitching to Phillies outfielder Max Kepler, and the Phillies were comfortably up, with the scoreline reading 6-0. Surprisingly, commentator Clark gave a shoutout to &quot;Christine,&quot; the wife of his friend from high school, &quot;Bob,&quot; a Polish-American.Talking about his friend, Clark shared that he was a great basketball player who played center in high school. He hilariously took some credit for his friend's success, citing that his missed shots ended up being rebounds and scoring opportunities for his friend.As the MLB game was at Rate Field in Chicago, Kruk gave a witty response.&quot;Don't want to say anything,&quot; Kruk said. &quot;But there's someone here in Chicago that does that a lot.&quot;&quot;That is true,&quot; Clark replied with a laugh, &quot;She gets her points.&quot;&quot;She gets her rebounds too,&quot; Kruk responded, further eliciting laughter from his colleague.Though neither commentator explicitly stated a name, it was evident that they were talking about Angel Reese. The two-time All-Star forward had garnered criticism and online ridicule for missing shots.When they threw shade at Reese, John Kruk and Tom McCarthy already knew that the comments would get reactions from fans on social media. Surprisingly, Reese herself responded on X, saying they were clout chasing.