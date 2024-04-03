“This dude is scary” - White Sox fans amazed at Garrett Crochet’s excellent performance against the Braves 

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet turned heads in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. The pitcher was on point throughout his seven innings, in which he only allowed three hits, one earned run, one walk and eight strikeouts.

This helped the White Sox register their first win this season, defeating them at Guaranteed Rate Field 3-2. Other contributions came in from Paul DeJong, who pinch hit a home run in the seventh and Michael Kopech, who earned the save in the ninth.

However, fans kept tabs on Crochet's spectacular outing as they rushed to Twitter to hand their first impressions off to him this season.

"This dude is scary," one fan said.

"Nice stat line. 🔥," another fan reacted.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

A few fans took to another side of the story. They see him getting traded by the end of the deadline.

Garrett Crochet was the White Sox's 11th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Managers praised Garrett Crochet's pitching in post-game interactions

After leading the team to their first win, Garrett Crochet received praise from both managers. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said:

“That starter was really good. You’re not going to see much better than that over the course of the summer. Even Kopech ending it up, those are two really, really good arms.”

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said:

"He started off with high-high velo, and then he started pitching. He settled in and just mixed his pitches. And he was pounding the strike zone.”

The 24-year-old has only allowed two earned runs in 13 innings, with one walk, eight hits, one home run and 16 strikeouts in his first two starts. According to MLB.com, 16 strikeouts are the most by a White Sox pitcher in his first two career starts. Crochet surpassed Dane Dunning (2020) and Héctor Santiago (2012), who had 14.

Both teams will lock horns on Wednesday to end their three-game series, which is currently tied at 1-1. Thereafter, the White Sox will be in Kansas to play the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

