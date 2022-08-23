"This is f*****g hilarious" "SAVAGE" - MLB Twitter in splits after Atlanta Braves announcer takes subtle dig at DUI-charged Marcell Ozuna during live broadcast

Just two days after his DUI arrest, Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna walked out at Truist Park and faced the music.

Ozuna stepped up to the plate in the second inning of the Braves’ 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros. As he entered the field, he drew boos from around the stadium.

Ozuna wasn’t spared on live television either. As he was getting ready for his first at-bat, Braves broadcaster Ben Ingram gave the viewers a tongue-in-cheek introduction, “Here’s Ozuna from the Braves.”

Baseball GIFs @gifs_baseball Here's Ben Ingram introducing Marcell Ozuna from the Braves. Here's Ben Ingram introducing Marcell Ozuna from the Braves. https://t.co/DOq8QNJpNl

Those were the exact same words Ozuna said when he was stopped by Norcross Police. The 31-year-old slugger was busted for driving under the influence, speeding, and failing to maintain his lane.

Bodycam footage revealed that the former All-Star introduced himself as “Ozuna from the Braves,” but that didn’t fetch him any special treatment. He was asked to step out of his vehicle as the arresting officer prepared a breathalyzer test.

To dig himself a bigger hole, Marcell Ozuna refused the test. He was then handcuffed and taken into custody. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m.

Ozuna was later released on a $1,830 bond, following which he met with Braves manager Brian Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos.

Just two days later, Ozuna was named in the lineup for the final game of the Astros series. He was booed relentlessly when he joined the fray.

Those watching on television were left in splits by Ingram’s cheeky remark. It was one of those “if you know, you know” moments.

The jeers got even louder once Ozuna was struck out by Astros starter Jose Urquidy.

M Wingate @MWingate9 @gifs_baseball Ozuna’s bad judgment goes onto home plate as well. 5 for his last 42 AB’s. @gifs_baseball Ozuna’s bad judgment goes onto home plate as well. 5 for his last 42 AB’s.

The hostile reception continued in the fifth inning when Ozuna struck out against Urquidy again. He was eventually withdrawn in the seventh inning.

Marcell Ozuna is a very unpopular figure in Atlanta right now

Unfortunately, this is not Marcell Ozuna's first run-in with the law. He was arrested last May for aggravated assault with strangulation and battery against his wife.

The charges were later dropped, and he was suspended for only 20 games under the MLB's domestic violence policy.

The Braves signed Ozuna to a lucrative four-year deal worth $65 million back in February 2021. In 155 games since, he has compiled a .214 BA, .271 OBP, and .381 SLG with 27 homers and 153 Ks.

His stats are bad and his off-field shenanigans are even worse. Atlanta fans have seemingly had enough of Ozuna and are calling for his release.

The appreciation for Ingram’s witty call on commentary was heightened by these very reasons.

Brian Snitker @SnitShow_ @gifs_baseball @IngramRadio is always money. Seriously makes me think listening to the radio call is better than watching sometimes @gifs_baseball @IngramRadio is always money. Seriously makes me think listening to the radio call is better than watching sometimes

The DUI situation, coupled with the volatile fan reception and Ozuna's past record, casts serious doubt on Ozuna's future in Atlanta.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt