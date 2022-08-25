"This franchise is a dumpster fire" "A team with no effing heart or fight" - Los Angeles Angels fans devastated by 11th inning loss to Tampa Bay Rays 

The Los Angeles Angels and their fans can't seem to catch a break in their series against the Tampa Bay Rays. It took 11 innings to determine the winner, and the game-ending play was an error from the Angels first baseman. It was simply heartbreaking for the Angels to lose the series and lose their fifth game in a row.

The Bally Sports Network posted a clip of the last play of the game to Twitter.

The Angels have found a lot of different ways to lose this season, and this game was no different. Their fans may have been watching for all 72 of those losses, but this one still hurts.

Dejected Angels Fan #80 @TheScotterMcB80



Give it up for 20 games below .500!!!



🏻 🏻 🏻 @Angels On the road to the worst season in Angels history!Give it up for 20 games below .500!!! @Angels On the road to the worst season in Angels history!Give it up for 20 games below .500!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Outside of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, fans are finding it difficult to see what they like about the Angels. The Tampa Bay Rays have been dominant over the Los Angeles Angels this series, who seem to have no answers.

A perceived lack of effort has been a common complaint during this losing streak.

YOLO @Friends9157 @Angels A team with no effing heart or fight. @Angels A team with no effing heart or fight.

With the season all but over for the Angels, fans just want a reason to cheer for their team. As the losing streak continues, that begins to feel more and more unlikely for many.

🏴‍☠️Perry The Pirate🏴‍☠️ @PerryBurner @Angels Holy fucking shit. I’m disappointed and disgusted in a new way every god damn day. @Angels Holy fucking shit. I’m disappointed and disgusted in a new way every god damn day.

The Los Angeles Angels had playoff aspirations earlier this season. With the best duo in the MLB, how could they not? But losses like this one to the Tampa Bay Rays quickly ended those hopes and dreams.

Offense being the issue for a team with this much talent seems nearly impossible.

James Broms @BromsJames @Angels Hard to believe a team with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani could be the worst hitting Angel team ever @Angels Hard to believe a team with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani could be the worst hitting Angel team ever

This series might be the final straw for many in the Angels fanbase. No matter how passionate of sports fans they may be, they can only take so many losses. Especially when the bright spots of the team are being overshadowed by everything around them.

Matt🌴 @LonzoBullSzn @Angels Yall fucking suck. Just rank at this point you bums @Angels Yall fucking suck. Just rank at this point you bums

The Rays have made a habit of beating the Angels, and will be going for a series sweep tomorrow.

The Tampa Bay Rays needed these wins over the Los Angeles Angels for their playoff hopes

Los Angeles Angels v Tampa Bay Rays

Unlike the Los Angeles Angels, the Tampa Bay Rays will almost certainly be in the postseason. While there are multiple teams battling for the American League Wildcard spot, the Rays are still at the forefront. With three straight wins over the Angels, they have kept themselves there.

The race to October is only going to heat up from here. Every win matters in a big way. If a team slumps for even a week, they may miss their opportunity. The Rays are doing everything they can to avoid that fate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif