“This is going to be awesome” - Patrick Mahomes’ excitement grows over cross-town Royals’ new downtown stadium

Even the Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes has time to celebrate the Kansas City Royals' new stadium. Through all the hoopla that comes with winning the NFL championship, he still took a moment to shoutout his MLB counterpart when they shared a look at what their new downtown stadium will look like.

Mahomes said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"This is going to be awesome!!! Can’t wait!"

The Kansas City Chiefs QB is tied to the location. He's an icon in the city and already perhaps the greatest player this city has ever seen. He's under contract for a while still, so anything that's good for it is good for him, too.

The Royals have not been very good lately. The Chiefs have become a modern dynasty and are legitimately one of the best teams to ever play in the NFL, while the Royals are often fighting to finish anything but last place.

However, with a new stadium and a few moves, things could very well be turning around for the team. They'd like to emulate the Mahomes Chiefs, and a new stadium is sure to excite everyone.

Royals trying to follow Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

The Kansas City Royals have languished recently, but they finally found who they believe to be a star. It's not in the same sense that the Kansas City Chiefs found an all-time player in the NFL, but they believe he's their cornerstone.

Bobby Witt Jr. can be the Royals' Patrick Mahomes

In Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals now have a player to keep and continue adding talent around. They've extended him for quite some time and early, much like what the Chiefs did with Mahomes.

In fact, one MLB insider believes that's precisely what the Royals were doing. Ken Rosenthal says that the Royals knew from looking across the street to the NFL the importance of finding and keeping a franchise player.

It's even harder for a small market and "poorer" MLB team to do so, therefore it's even better that the Royals were able to sign Witt to what almost amounts to a lifetime contract in Kansas City.

