"This is good news for baseball in general" "It’s over for you b***s" - Fernando Tatis Jr. takes first full batting practice of the season, leaves San Diego Padres fans fired up for his return

The San Diego Padres and their fans are excitedly anticipating the return of their superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. from injury. His recovery took a step in the right direction today as he took part in his team's full batting practice. The batting practice comes ahead of the Padres' game against the Detroit Tigers.

Tatis Jr. has missed the entire 2022 season thus far with a wrist injury. News of his participation in batting practice was reported by Dennis Lin on Twitter.

This is great news for everyone who supports the San Diego Padres. Being able to add a player of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s caliber to the lineup at this point in the season is a great boost for the team.

Padres fans held nothing back when expressing how fired up they were for his pending return.

The San Diego Padres have been playing great in Tatis Jr.'s absence, with Manny Machado stepping up in a big way.

With the return of the superstar shortstop, we can see the Padres at full strength.

Without their superstar, the San Diego Padres are still an impressive 54-44. With his return now imminent, they can challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West crown.

Does Fernando Tatis Jr. make the San Diego Padres the best team in the NL West?

The San Diego Padres will receive a huge boost when Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from injury.

It is not normal for a team to add an MVP-level talent cost at this point in the season, but the San Diego Padres are doing it. Without Fernando Tatis Jr., they have proven that they are a great team. With his addition, they could be one of the best teams in the MLB.

Manny Machado has stepped up his game this season, hitting for a batting average of .299. He has thrust himself into the MVP conversation with what is so far the best season of his career.

In addition, the Padres pitching staff have proven themselves capable of slowing down any team in the league. Led by Joe Musgrove, the starting pitchers’ rotation has been effective all season.

Adding Tatis Jr. to this Padres lineup makes them a threat to every team. With a career batting average of .292, he could make their offense unstoppable. Given his value to the team, it is unlikely that we will see him take the field before he is 100 percent healthy.

Whenever Tatis Jr. does make his triumphant return to the San Diego Padres lineup, he can expect a tremendous response from the fans.

