The San Diego Padres are interested in slugging first baseman Jose Abreu. The team has an opening at designated hitter and first base, and they think Abreu would be the perfect fit. Signing Abreu this off-season is a top priority for the team.

San Diego is looking for some power in the middle of their order. The former 2020 AL MVP is starting to age, but he's still putting up impressive numbers. Jose Abreu hit .304 last season with 15 home runs. He was one of the only bright spots for the Chicago White Sox in 2022.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi



Network Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with #Padres officials this month. Abreu is a top priority for the Padres, who are seeking middle-of-the-order power and have an opening at the DH/1B spot. @MLB Network @MLB Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with #Padres officials this month. Abreu is a top priority for the Padres, who are seeking middle-of-the-order power and have an opening at the DH/1B spot. @MLBNetwork @MLB

The Padres' first base and designated hitter options are all free agents. Wil Myers, Josh Bell, and Brandon Drury aren't expected to re-sign. The team thinks the best replacement is Jose Abreu.

Fans are ecstatic to hear that the team is interested in Abreu. They think he's a great player for his value. He's entering his age-36 season and won't require that lengthy of a commitment. They believe the team could get him relatively cheap.

"This would be great. The National League is perfect for him"

"Omg Please!"

San Diego Padres fans are ready for the team to get this deal done. They want the team to sign him as soon as possible before another team comes in and sweeps him up. Fans believe if the team acquires Abreu, they'll have the best lineup in the league.

Jose Abreu was a fan-favorite for the White Sox. It was tough on the fans to see the team ready to move on from him. If San Diego does sign him, expect some White Sox fans to have a new favorite National League team.

The San Diego Padres are ready to dominate in 2023

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 4

The San Diego Padres had an impressive season in 2022, especially considering everything that they went through. After Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for the season, things seemed dark in San Diego. They weren't expected to reach the NLCS.

Players have stepped up tremendously for the organization. Manny Machado put the team on his back. Kim Ha-Seong stepped up and was a surprisingly good replacement for Tatis.

They'll have Tatis Jr. back in 2023, and they're upgrading their roster in the off-season. They should be a better team than they were in 2022. It wouldn't shock me if they were an early contender to win the World Series.

Poll : 0 votes