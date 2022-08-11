“This guy is built different” “He’s the best ever!” - MLB Twitter in awe of Shohei Ohtani’s incredible milestones reached as MVP race heats up

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has changed the game by becoming the first modern two-way baseball player. Last night, Ohtani had an incredible performance, both at the plate and on the mound. Ohtani pitched a masterpiece against the Oakland Athletics, going six innings and allowing zero earned runs.

Shohei Ohtani also went 2-for-3 with a home run and one walk in the game. He put on quite a performance as the American League MVP race begins to heat up. The Angels star picked up his 10th win of the season and also now has 25 home runs.

Shohei Ohtani made history last night by becoming the second player in MLB history to reach 10 home runs and 10 wins in a season. The other player was some guy named Babe Ruth. Joking aside, Ohtani is having yet another historic season.

By launching his 118th career homer, Ohtani passed legend Ichiro Suzuki for the second-most home runs by a Japanese-born player. The game may never see remarkable career performances like this again.

Ohtani may go down as one of the best ever to play the game if he continues to reach impressive milestones. Nobody has performed at this high of a level as both a pitcher and a hitter since the great Babe Ruth.

While Ohtani's 2022 season has been extremely impressive, Aaron Judge is likely the MVP at the moment. Judge leads all of baseball with a WAR of 6.7. In comparison, Ohtani's combined WAR is 5.7. That's impressive for Ohtani but not quite on the level of Aaron Judge, at least not at the moment.

Many are wondering exactly what Ohtani can't do on the baseball field. What a talent!

It is sad for the game to have a player of Ohtani's caliber out of playoff contention. Many fans say Ohtani needs to be traded to a team that is invested in winning.

Ohtani is carrying the Angels on his back as he leads the team in several key categories. As of today, he leads the team in home runs, runs, RBIs, wins, ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani is a once-in-a-generation player the likes of which we may never see again. Hopefully, for the fans' sake, he will be able to give us even more memories and milestones in the future!

