“This guy doesn’t have to answer a question?" - MLB broadcaster directs jibes at Shohei Ohtani for evading questions on gambling scandal

It has been less than a month since Shohei Ohtani's press conference where he denied claims of his involvement in betting allegations against his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

However, Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay is not buying into it and is surprised that Ohtani hasn't had to answer any questions regarding the same. He also wonders how Mizuhara could steal millions off Ohtani's account without the player knowing it.

A fan from Connecticut, Ken, called ESPN's New York Radio show to express his surprise that the betting scandal, which was seemingly big news, has faded away so quickly. In response, Kay also expressed his surprise:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The most unbelievable thing to me, fans don’t care about this, the guy has never had to take questions on this. Not once!”

Kay also noted that in Ohtani's press conference, he only read a prepared statement and didn't answer any questions.

“What other athlete, in any professional sport, would be allowed to remain mum — not say a word other than a prepared statement and never take a question!” Kay said.

Kay took examples of other star athletes who have had to talk after a tough loss.

“It’s just amazing to me, after every tough loss, Francisco Lindor, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto talk,” Kay continued.

“This guy doesn’t have to answer a question? And he’s in the middle of what could be one of the biggest scandals in baseball history, and he has not answered a question.”

Co-host Don La Greca reckons Shohei Ohtani benefited from fans, who are more concerned with individual teams than baseball at large.

On the show, Kay mentioned two questions he wants answers to. Firstly, whether to bet on baseball and secondly, how could Ohtani have not known that millions of dollars were being taken from his bank account without his knowledge.

Dodgers podcaster has answer to Michael Kay's queries from Shohei Ohtani's presser

Blake Harris, who hosts the Inside the Ravine podcast, heard Michael Kay and posted a response on X.

He shared a screenshot that said that authorities have found evidence that the former interpreter changed the settings on Shohei Ohtani's bank account, due to which the Dodgers star didn't receive any alerts or confirmation from the bank.

Expand Tweet

As the baseball season progresses, more could be uncovered in what seems to be the biggest baseball scandal in history.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.