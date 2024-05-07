"This guy’s even better than I was” – Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez claims that Justin Verlander is a superior pitcher to him despite legendary career

Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez knows quality pitching when he sees it and is a huge fan of Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander. The veteran righty was impacted by a sore shoulder to start the year but has pitched well since coming off the IL.

Verlander has started three games, compiling a 1-0 record with a 2.08 ERA on 17.1 innings of work. He has been a bright spot for the club as they have struggled mightily this season.

During TBS Leadoff, Martinez gave a huge compliment to Verlander. He stated that the three-time Cy Young Award winner is better than he was.

"This guy's even better than I was," - said Pedro Martinez.

That is quite the statement from somebody who was an eight-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner, and MLB's Triple Crown winner in 1999. You also cannot forget Martinez was a five-time ERA leader as well.

"I don't know my numbers, but I've seen his, and I've seen him do what he's doing. I love this guy and I love his career" - said Martinez.

Comparing Justin Verlander and Pedro Martinez's careers

Houston Astros - Justin Verlander (Image via USA Today)

Pedro Martinez got his big league career started with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, it was not until he was traded to the Montreal Expos that he would start making a name for himself.

During the 1997 season, he would become the first Expos player to win a Cy Young Award after posting a 17-8 record and a 1.90 ERA. Despite that, he would later be traded to the Boston Red Sox.

It would be in Boston where Martinez really shined. Outside of the stats stated above, Martinez also was an MLB wins leader, three-time AL strikeout leader, and had his number retired by the club.

For Justin Verlander, he shined immediately after making his debut. He became the Rookie of the Year in 2006 and put together a laundry list of accomplishments.

Verlander is a nine-time All-Star, two-time World Series winner, three-time AL Cy Young Award winner, and a five-time AL strikeout leader. He has also pitched three no-hitters during his career.

However, Verlander's career is not over yet. He still has time to continue to build up his resume before he calls it quits. There is no denying that Verlander is one of the most talented pitchers the league has seen.

