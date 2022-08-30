"This is why he’s going to win MVP again" "Greatest baseball player of all time" - Los Angeles Angels fans praise Shohei Ohtani for his home run against the New York Yankees, his 29th of the season

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani continued his American League MVP push with a deep home run against the New York Yankees. Ohtani has played to his usual high standards this season, but this series has a special meaning. With the MVP race largely down to Ohtani and Aaron Judge, these head-to-head matchups feel all the more important.

Winning the series against another MVP candidate would go a long way in pushing the narrative in Ohtani's favor. Both players are exceedingly deserving of the award this year, but only one of them can win it.

The Los Angeles Angels posted a clip of the two-run blast from Shohei Ohtani to Twitter, along with a not-so-subtle caption.

This home run also gave the Los Angeles Angels the lead over the vaunted New York Yankees, priming them for an upset victory. That seems like exactly the kind of play that an MVP player would make.

Ohtani has a way of electrifying the fanbase in a way most players are unable to in the MLB.

The ball sailing over the head of Aaron Judge on its way into the stands was almost too perfect for Angels fans.

The home run blast from Shohei Ohtani was yet another excuse for some fans to turn back to their MVP debate. The race for the MVP award has not been this close in a long time. Fans are benefiting greatly from the entertainment output from the two star players.

Brandon @Brandon35008599 @BenVerlander Shohei approaching 30 dingers and 200ks on the mound. 29 HRs and 176ks itself is still a monumental record nobody will break. But people clamoring IF ...IF Judge breaks Roger Maris', homies Shohei is writing the records. AL MVP. Back to back. W Ben W Shohei @BenVerlander Shohei approaching 30 dingers and 200ks on the mound. 29 HRs and 176ks itself is still a monumental record nobody will break. But people clamoring IF ...IF Judge breaks Roger Maris', homies Shohei is writing the records. AL MVP. Back to back. W Ben W Shohei

Slaytype @SlaytypeDA @aaron__judge99 @BenVerlander Aaron Judge is having a great year, but what Ohtani does offensively and on the mound every 5 days is absolutely spectacular! @aaron__judge99 @BenVerlander Aaron Judge is having a great year, but what Ohtani does offensively and on the mound every 5 days is absolutely spectacular!

divyesh @dvk415 @Angels Doesn't need help like Judge and works twice as hard. Ohtani is our MVP. @Angels Doesn't need help like Judge and works twice as hard. Ohtani is our MVP.

Shohei Ohtani has mind-blowing statistics which seem to only be improving. Yet he might still be underappreciated for how special he truly is.

The swing itself did not look like it would get the ball nearly far enough. It goes to show the power that Ohtani has in his swing.

Launirose @launirose @Angels He didn’t even fully follow through on his swing and still homered! @Angels He didn’t even fully follow through on his swing and still homered!

Los Angeles Angels fans have had a tough season, making sights like this greatly appreciated.

With Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Ohtani's turf, everybody hoped that Ohtani would put on a show. Those hopes were answered in the first game of the series.

The American League MVP race between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani will come down to the wire

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels

Barring an absolute collapse from either player, the race will likely not have a clear winner. It will be a very divisive selection, regardless of which of them is named AL MVP.

The true winners of this intense MVP race are all of us fans who get to witness these tremendous seasons from the best players in the world.

