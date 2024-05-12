"This is what I dream for" - Teoscar Hernandez embraces Dodgers-Padres 'rivalry' after grand slam in front of record crowd

Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from their loss in the series opener to level the contest in front of a record crowd against the San Diego Padres. Teoscar Hernandez was the center of attraction and his clutch performance silenced an expectant Petco Park.

46,701 fans turned out at the Padres' home stadium, marking the largest crowd in its 20-year history. The majority of them were hoping for a series victory for the home team after their thrilling win in Game 1. However, Hernandez had other ideas as the Dodgers outfielder sent Enyel De Los Santos' pitch soaring over the left-field wall for a monster grand slam in the sixth inning.

The Padres never recovered from the Dodgers All-Star's onslaught, faltering to a 5-0 defeat on the night. When asked by LA reporter Kirsten Watson about his clutch hit against the Dodgers' division rivals, Hernandez had the following to say:

"This is what I dream for. I'm finally here, playing for a good team, with a good rivalry. They are a pretty good team, I think every series is going to be like this. Let's see in the future what comes."

The two-time Silver Slugger winner is now tied for the most home runs for the Dodgers this season, with 11, along with Shohei Ohtani. His 11 homers are second to league leader Marcell Ozuna, who also leads the MLB charts in RBIs with 38, ahead of second-placed Hernandez's 33 RBIs.

Teoscar Hernandez and James Paxton come clutch in Dodgers' series-leveling win

The All-Star slugger has been one of the most in-form players in the division and has the same impact as blockbuster acquisitions like Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

While Teoscar Hernandez did the bidding with the bat, veteran starter James Paxton dominated from the mound to shut out the Padres. Paxton went six scoreless innings on Saturday, conceding four hits in a stellar outing.

"James (Paxton) was dealing today," Hernandez said (at 1:27 in the video above)." All the pitchers were working and that's why they (Padres) had no chance today. Thank God he comes big today and the bullpen too."

With the series level at 1-1, fans can expect another engaging matchup in the rubber game on Sunday at Petco Park, as the Boys in Blue eye a series victory to avenge their series loss at home back in April.

