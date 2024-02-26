"This kid is going to be a stud" - Padres fans ecstatic as 17-year-old Ethan Salas picks up first knock of Spring Training

Ethan Salas is one of the most exciting prospects in the MLB for a reason. The 17-year-old catcher has been dubbed as a future superstar thanks to his talent behind the plate, as well as his abilities with the bat in his hand. At only 17 years old, it is safe to say that the San Diego Padres have their catcher of the future.

This talent was on full display during the San Diego Padres' 7-4 Spring Training loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. Ethan Salas entered Monday's action in the bottom of the 7th as a pinch-hitter for superstar Manny Machado and subsequently showcased his talent to the San Diego Padres' fanbase.

The hard-hitting catcher recorded his first knock of Spring Training, hitting a deep double to the wall in left-center field. The ultra-talented Salas not only reached second base without much of a threat, but he also sent Padres fans to flocking to social media to buzz about their potential superstar.

A number of San Diego Padres fans have taken to their online platforms to praise the young catcher, with many pointing out how bright his future is in the MLB. Salas is currently ranked as the number 8 prospect on the MLB's Top 100 prospect list and a number of fans can see why.

While many have praised Ethan Salas for his skills with the bat, many were dumbfounded by the fact that he is only 17 years old. The native of Kissimmee, Florida has left a number of fans second-guessing their lives given the fact that he is several years younger than them and already starring in Spring Training.

Some of these fans have joked about the fact that people the same age as Salas are worrying about graduating from high school, yet Salas is busy pinch-hitting for perennial MVP candidate Manny Machado.

Ethan Salas is one of the top international prospects in recent years

Even though it feels like Salas has been on the radar for a while, he only joined the San Diego Padres as an international free agent in 2023. The young catcher joined the Padres in 2023, signing for a record $5.6 million bonus. As one of the top prospects of his class, many believe that is the top catching prospect since Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles.

It remains to be seen when Ethan Salas will be given the opportunity to shine in an official MLB game for the San Diego Padres, however, the future is bright for the young phenom.

