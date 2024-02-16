"This is the kind of content we all need" - Dodgers fans loving Shohei Ohtani and his new teammates' reaction to annual chicken wing eating contest

Since striking his $700 million deal with the Dodgers in December, Shohei Ohtani has become the most popular man in Los Angeles. With the season now just around the corner, the 29-year old indulged in one final offseason promotion recently.

On February 16, Ohtani was present at the annual chicken wing eating contest in LA. A promotional event for the team, the reigning AL MVP was captured by teammate Miguel Rojas, and fans are loving it.

"Go behind the scenes with Miggy and the guys at the annual chicken wing eating contest" - Los Angeles Dodgers

In the clip, Rojas presses Ohtani to state his favorite contestant in the gastronomical affair. Additionally, Rojas asks Ohtani how many wings he thinks he could down, to which Ohtani estimated he could consume 40 chicken wings.

With the team set to commence their 2024 season in South Korea against the San Diego Padres, Dodgers fans are happy to see evidence of team bonding. However, it is unclear what Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts would think of his top player consuming such large quantities of deep-fried chicken.

Also present in Rojas' capture was new Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow. Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays mere weeks after Shohei Ohtani came to town, Glasnow claimed to be able to best Ohtani, saying he could put away 70 wings.

At the end of the video, the contestant known as "Hiro" emerges victorious, apparently on account of putting away 69 wings. Despite not actually taking part, many fans seemed to opine that they would like to eat chicken wings with Shohei Ohtani himself.

Under the terms of his deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ohtani will see $680 of the $700 million sum reserves until the completion of his contract. When his deal with the team is finally up in 2034, the balance will become payable to him on an incremental basis.

Shohei Ohtani has won over Dodgers fans just by being himself

Despite having his choice of destinations, Shohei Ohtani chose to become a Los Angeles Dodger. As such, fans of the team know that they must already hold a special place in the superstar's heart.

Though not flashy or particularly outgoing, the sight of Ohtani's tepid smile is often enough to invoke strong feelings of admiration among fans. With the Dodgers knocking on the door of greatness in 2024, expect that love and affection to grow exponentially in coming months.

