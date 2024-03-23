"This is literally Rob Manfred's worst nightmare" - Broadcaster claims Ohtani-Mizuhara scandal complexities pose major challenge for MLB's image

Of all the potential sources for headaches this season, Shohei Ohtani likely did not even register as a contender. However, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred now stands firmly in one of the most high-profile, and confusing MLB scandals of recent years.

The fiasco began last Wednesday, when the Dodgers announced that they had fired Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara after it has been revealed that some $4.5 million had been sent by Ohtani to a California bookmaker. While Ohtani originally claimed that the payments were made to cover Mizuhara's gambling debt, subsequent claims by the star's legal team alleged "massive theft" from the reigning AL MVP.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Major League Baseball investigating Shohei Ohtani, one of the biggest names in baseball, and his longtime interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. Allegations that Mizuhara stole money to pay off gambling debts surfaced during the Seoul Series" - Reuters

After inking a record-breaking $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, this was not the sort of pre-season fanfare that Ohtani expected. Nevertheless, the situation intersects various legal and ethical questions, such as Mizuhara apparently circumventing California's sports gambling prohibition, as well as the possibility that Ohtani himself was involved in betting.

On an appearance on Unsportsmanlike Radio last Friday, analyst Michelle Smallmon illustrated just how bad the situation is for Manfred. According to Smallmon:

"“This feels like a Mad Libs of Rob Manfred’s worst nightmare, like, if you had to fill in the blanks of which player would be involved in what scandal, I would imagine that ‘Ohtani,’ and ‘gambling,’ and ‘scandal’ are the three words that he would never want to put in the same sentence. This is his actual nightmare"

After working hard to grow the game abroad by helping organize the Seoul Series, which just wrapped up between Ohtani's Dodgers and San Diego Padres, Manfred is an impasse. Having reaped the rewards of Ohtani's tremendous popularity, Manfred might need to play bad cop against the will of baseball fans everywhere.

Shohei Ohtani should expect no niceties from Manfred if investigation is called

A lawyer by trade, Rob Manfred has gained a name as a tough investigator, and serious prosecutor. Having played a leading role in the BALCO investigation that indicted Alex Rodriguez, as well as being credited with the man responsible for Pete Rose's gambling, Manfred does not mess around. Per a press release from Manfred's office on Friday, the matter is already being dealt with on priority:

"Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhari from the news media,"

Though much information still needs to be gathered, do not expect Manfred's dogged nature to be put to rest on account of Shohei Ohtani's stardom.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.