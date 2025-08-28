"This'll do" - Shane Bieber’s wife Kara turns Blue Jays game into girls’ night with Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman's wives over wine and giggles

Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine, is getting along with the wives of the Toronto Blue Jays stars weeks after the Cleveland Guardians traded the former Cy Young pitcher at the trade deadline.

On Wednesday, Kara attended the Blue Jays' game against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre along with veteran starting pitcher Max Scherzer's wife Erica May-Scherzer, pitcher Jeff Hoffman's wife Marissa Hoffman and ace Kevin Gausman's wife Taylor North.

Kara uploaded a picture where four wine glasses can be seen before the clip moves on to show the field from levels above the ground, from their girls' night out. Bieber's wife wrote:

"This'll do."

Kara's Instagram story

Shane Bieber's wife Kara dresses up for Blue Jays vs. Twins game

Before sharing the story from the Blue Jays' game against the Twins, Shane Bieber's wife Kara posed in front of a mirror to show the outfit she had for the game at Rogers Centre.

In the mirror selfie, Kara was wearing a bold red Roots "Canada" sweatshirt, paired with relaxed gray drawstring pants and cozy slippers. She topped off the look with oversized sunglasses and a headband.

Kara's Instagram story

The Blue Jays won the game 9-8 following a three-run rally in the eighth inning.

Outfielder Davis Schneider was the star of the game as he went 2-3 at the plate along with two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored. Pinch hitter Ty France and second baseman Andres Gimenez also went deep once. Third baseman Addison Barger and shortstop Bo Bichette contributed with two RBIs each.

Kara is expected to be in attendance again for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto as Shane Bieber will start the game for the Blue Jays.

