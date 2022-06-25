"This man is living my actual dream" "I want to live in one of those apartments one day" - Twitter hails San Diego Padres fan for supporting his team with a flag from condo next to Petco Park

A San Diego Padres fan stole headlines during his team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on June 23.

MLB commentators Don Orsillo and Mark Grant spotted the man waving a Padres flag from the balcony of his conveniently located condominium next to the stadium.

"Hey buddy, wave that flag frantically if you can hear us. There you go! Keep waving," the commentators were heard saying.

The fan then waved his flag with a smile on his face.

"Now, go up and down. Go side to side," the commentators added.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia This fan owned the spotlight with only a flag and a well-situated apartment

The Padres won against the Diamondbacks in the three-game series and now have a record of 10-4.

Twitter users react as 40-second clip of San Diego Padres fan who watched game from building next to stadium goes viral

After a video of the San Diego Padres fan went viral online, fans came up with interesting responses on Twitter.

One user said the man is living his dream as his apartment is in a building right next to an MLB stadium.

One user said the man is living his dream as his apartment is in a building right next to an MLB stadium.

Simone @Simone100proof This man is living my actual dream

This user feels that the Padres fan got his 10 minutes of fame after being spotted by MLB commentators.

Meanwhile, this MLB fan hopes to reside in one of those apartments one day.

Meanwhile, this MLB fan hopes to reside in one of those apartments one day.

David @davieeboyy I want to live in one of those apartments one day.

Another user said that this is all he wants, along with the radio in the backdrop.

Another user said that this is all he wants, along with the radio in the backdrop.

𝕿𝖎𝖕 🧜🏾‍♂️⎊ @FunkyFeelTip This is all I want 😔 with the radio going on in the back 📻

This user simply stated that the Padres fan's apartment is "Seattle condo goals."

One user stated how he had discovered a Padres fan who was even more dedicated than his friend. He even tagged his buddy in the tweet.

Meanwhile, this user is just curious about the rent of the condo.

Meanwhile, this user is just curious about the rent of the condo.

ティム @Tim_dawg_ I wonder how much this dude's rent is. Can't be cheap.

This user asked if anyone could help the Padres fan get a ticket to the baseball game.

This user asked if anyone could help the Padres fan get a ticket to the baseball game.

shawn @shawnpensfan Can someone get him a ticket to the game???

The San Diego Padres fan is indeed a lucky guy, with his home situated right next to Petco Park.

Major League Baseball is all about unique and hilarious moments like these. Whether you're an MLB fan or not, such moments are sure to get your attention.

