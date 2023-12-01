"This man needs to be protected at all costs" - Shohei Ohtani's adorable reaction to unexpected cat interruption sends fans into meltdown

Known for his two-way abilities on the baseball field, Shohei Ohtani loves being around pets.

A few weeks ago, when the two-way phenom was crowned the American League MVP, he and his dog did a high-five, leaving fans speechless and amused. It was his dog's time to shine that day, but now another pet has taken the limelight.

Recently, the MLB posted a video on Instagram of a cute black cat moment during Ohtani's interview. A black cat jumped into the room through a window, possibly finding Ohtani.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video has started to make rounds on the internet, and many fans found his black cat moment quite adorable.

One tweeted:

"This man needs to be protected at all costs."

Here's a look at some of the top reactions on X:

Screenshot of fan reactions

Shohei Ohtani's gift for children in Japan and endorsement deal with New Balance

The most sought-after MLB free agent, Shohei Ohtani, recently announced plans to donate 60,000 youth gloves across 20,000 elementary schools in Japan.

"I’m happy to announce that I will be donating approximately 60,000 youth gloves to every elementary school in Japan. That comes out to around 20,000 elementary schools."

MLB fans, analysts and fellow athletes have praised him for his charitable act. In his message, he said that he wants children to spend their days happily playing baseball and that he hopes to share the field one day with one of them who will grow up wearing the glove.

Shohei Ohtani is a brand ambassador for footwear and fashion company New Balance and signed an endorsement contract with the sneaker company this year. This customized edition of fielding gloves was gifted to kids in Japan.

The ex-Angels star had a spectacular year just ahead of his free agency, which will likely see him signing a record-breaking deal this offseason. Apart from earning an All-Star selection, he won the Silver Slugger, AL MVP and Edgar Martinez Outstanding DH of the Year.

According to sources, some teams have already offered a $500 million deal to Ohtani's team. Teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, the LA Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees are strongly pursuing his services.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.