"This man is so underrated" "Future Yankee robbing current Yankee" - Fans in awe over Bryan Reynolds' diving catch against New York Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates hosted the New York Yankees tonight at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

During the game, Pirates centerfielder Bryan Reynolds made a great diving catch to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a base hit.

The catch likely saved the Pirates from allowing two runs. What a catch by the All-Star outfielder!

Bryan Reynolds does not get the attention that certain players get because he plays in a small market. Despite the lack of attention, Reynolds is one of the top centerfielders in the game and one of the most underrated players in baseball.

Reynolds has been rumored to be on the trade market for much of the past season and will undoubtedly be a target come the trade deadline.

With Joey Gallo struggling for the Yankees, the team may look at options in the outfield. Reynolds could be a potential fit for the team as he would provide a solid defensive outfield and great contact at the plate.

This is something the New York Yankees need in their lineup as they have relied on the home run ball for much of their offense.

Reynolds would certainly be a great fit for the Yankees. It will be interesting to see where he ends up as there will certainly be a number of teams interested in his services.

Three players the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have the best record in all of baseball, entering tonight with a record of 58-22. The team will certainly be aggressive at the trade deadline to make a push to the playoffs.

Here are three potential players the Yankees could target by the deadline.

#3. Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs catcher

The Cubs veteran backstop is in the final year of his contract and may be traded at the deadline.

The Yankees have gotten great production from catcher Jose Trevino, so the team may not target a catcher by the deadline. However, Contreras would certainly be a major upgrade.

#2. Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder

The Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star centerfielder will be a top trade candidate this deadline, and the Yankees will likely be one of a handful of teams interested in Reynolds.

Reynolds would provide the Yankees with solid defense and a contact bat in the lineup, something the team is in desperate need of.

#1. Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals outfielder

Andrew Benintendi is the number one trade target for the New York Yankees. Benintendi is having a solid year with the Royals and is likely to be dealt with at the deadline. He would match up perfectly with the Yankees lineup as he provides a nice combination of contact and power from the left side.

Overall, any one of these three players would be huge additions to the Yankees roster and may be the difference-maker come the postseason.

