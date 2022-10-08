"This is all on Marmol" "What a terribly mismanaged game" - St. Louis Cardinals fans in disbelief after incredible ninth inning collapse leads to shocking 6-3 defeat in Wild Card Series opener

The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty of postseason pedigree, but what happened on Friday in their Wild Card Series opener was downright shocking.
The Philadelphia Phillies have shown time and again this season that they are a resilient unit. Bouncing back from a horrendous 22-29 start, the Phillies managed to turn their season around under Rob Thomson following the dismissal of Joe Girardi.
Making their first postseason appearance in more than a decade, the Phillies’ resilience turned out to be a bit too much for the playoff-tested Cardinals to handle.
Going into the ninth with a two-run deficit, the Phillies rallied for six runs to clinch a famous 6-3 win. In doing so, they silenced the sellout crowd at Busch Stadium. Several Cardinals fans could be seen heading for an early exit owing to the stunning collapse.
The Cardinals, who were 74-3 heading into Friday in terms of leading after eight innings, looked set for another win after Juan Yepez hit the first go-ahead pinch-hit homer in franchise history during the seventh.
From then on, the tables turned quickly as Cardinals fans watched on in disbelief. Alec Bohm was credited with an RBI after he was hit by a pitch with bases loaded in the top of the ninth. Jean Segura scored a go-ahead single to put the Phillies 3-2 up.
Edmundo Sosa added another run when he scored on Bryson Stott's grounder to first base. Brandon Marsh drove in another run before Kyle Scwarber’s sacrifice fly gave the Phillies enough breathing room.
Nolan Gorman reduced the deficit to 6-3 for the St. Louis Cardinals, but it was a mere consolation. It was the first time in 94 postseason games that the 11-time World Series champions blew a lead of at least two runs going into the ninth.
The St. Louis Cardinals have enough postseason experience, but will that be enough?
The Phillies last made the playoffs in 2011, where they fell short against the Cardinals in a dramatic pitchers' duel between Chris Carpenter and Roy Halladay in Game 5 of the NL divisional series.
Molina and Albert Pujols played for the St. Louis Cardinals that night while erstwhile ace Adam Wainwright, pitching out of the bullpen this series, was also there to celebrate.
The two sides meet again tonight for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, and the Phillies are well-positioned to earn payback. However, the Cards have plenty of postseason experience and despite their incredible collapse last night, it’s far from over.
