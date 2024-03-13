"This is next level" - Fans blown away by magician's insane card trick that wowed Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani, No. 17 on the LA Dodgers, is a two-way magician when inside the diamond and is arguably the most recognized ballplayer globally. As the Dodgers prepare for their first regular season series in Seoul, South Korea, manager Dave Roberts invited magician Shlomo Levinger into the clubhouse during spring training to entertain the team. Ohtani was blown away by an amazing card trick credited to Levinger's magical skills.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani was smiling in amazement as he high-fived Shlomo after his magic trick, which produced the same card in words as what Ohtani had predicted before the start of the magic trick. Ohtani had called out the seven of diamonds, and the entire clubhouse applauded after Levinger pulled out the same via the four aces in the deck.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB fans were quick to jump on the video shared on X showcasing the magician pulling the trick on Shohei and voiced their excitement about the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Been doing magic my whole life. This is next level" - shimmycastle

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani continued his amazing run in form in the Cactus League as he went 3-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and one run scored in the Dodgers win against the SF Giants on Tuesday at the Camelback Ranch. Both catcher Will Smith and LF Teoscar Hernandez added to the fray by blasting a home run each and driving in the remaining four runs for the team.

The multi-talented two-way ace Shohei Ohtani is a global star for the LA Dodgers

There should only be a handful of baseball fans who haven't heard of Dodgers ace Shohei Ohtani. Shotime is a global star with a strong fan base in his home country, Japan, and the USA.

Given his large and devoted fan following, the LA Dodgers will undoubtedly profit handsomely from his fame in the next decade. It was not surprising that he signed a multi-year deal with LA this past winter, as he brings more than his two-way talents to Dodger Stadium.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.