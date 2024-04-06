"This is a nightmare" - Marlins fans shellshocked after club remains winless on the year following Saturday's ninth loss

The Miami Marlins have fallen flat on their faces to start the 2024 season. Following a postseason appearance in 2023, they have yet to win a baseball game this year.

The club was 0-8 going into Saturday's matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals. They could only push one run across the board, leading to a 3-1 loss. They are now 0-9 to start the year.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Rogers got the start for Miami on Saturday, and he did not do too badly. He went five innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out three batters. The offense just could not give him any support.

The disheartening start has Marlins fans hiding their faces. They did not expect their team to look this bad coming into the new year.

"We are worse than the A's. This is a nightmare" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"At least apologize for this" - another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Are you guys aware that the season started?" - another fan posted.

The fanbase is trying to figure out if the team knows they have moved past Spring Training or not. It certainly does not look like it.

"Sell the team" - said another.

"Fire sale coming soon" - said another.

"Just win one game. I'm not asking for 2 or 3, just one" - said another.

With each passing loss, the fanbase is growing more and more frustrated. If things do not change drastically, it could be a long summer for those in Miami.

Injuries have made it hard for the Marlins to emerge

Miami Marlins - Eury Perez (Image via Getty)

Before the season started, the Marlins knew they would be without their ace, Sandy Alcantara for the season. He underwent Tommy John surgery back in October and will return next season.

A few weeks later, the team learned they would be without another pitcher for the season, Eury Perez. Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery this upcoming week. Pile that with the loss of their slugger Jorge Soler over the winter, and this is a recipe for disaster.

Many believe the club is headed toward being movers at the deadline. However, the fanbase is hoping it does not come to that.

The pressure is on the Fish to get out of their rut and start being competitive. If not, this team could look a whole lot different a few months from now.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.