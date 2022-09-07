Create

"This is a nightmare" "The ship is sinking fast" - New York Mets fans downhearted by news of star pitcher Max Scherzer heading to the IL

Seattle Mariners v New York Mets
Seattle Mariners v New York Mets
Bryce Grafton
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified Sep 07, 2022 08:50 PM IST

The New York Mets announced that starting pitcher Max Scherzer will miss his scheduled start on Friday and will head to the IL. This is Scherzer's second stint on the injured list this season.

News: Max Scherzer is going on the injured list. He won't start Friday.
"News: Max Scherzer is going on the injured list. He won't start Friday." - Anthony DiComo

This is not the news many around the New York Mets organization wanted, but getting him healthy for the playoffs seems to be the priority. Mets manager Buck Showalter spoke on the injury and what it means going forward.

Max Scherzer is heading to the IL.Buck Showalter expects him back when he is eligible: "We want him to be completely healed" https://t.co/o5pPgKKX0a
"Max Scherzer is heading to the IL. Buck Showalter expects him back when he is eligible: 'We want him to be completely healed'" - SNY

The news comes after another Mets injury. During yesterday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, outfielder Startling Marte's finger was hit by a pitch from Pirates' starter Mitch Keller. This forced Marte to exit the game.

"So far so good" on Starling Marte, per Buck Showalter. The Mets manager indicated that nothing appears to be broken on Marte's right hand, but the team is still waiting on one last read of his imaging (as well as for Marte to report this morning).The worst, possibly, avoided.
"'So far so good' on Starling Marte, per Buck Showalter. The Mets manager indicated that nothing appears to be broken on Marte's right hand, but the team is still waiting on one last read of his imaging (as well as for Marte to report this morning). The worst, possibly, avoided." - Anthony DiComo

The team is awaiting feedback from medical personnel on the significance of the injury.

Fans fear the New York Mets' season is crumbling

The Mets are now tied with the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. For some fans, this is all too familiar.

@AnthonyDiComo Nice. There goes that familiar pain of being a Mets fan.
@AnthonyDiComo @Buster_ESPN Mets gonna Met

The New York Mets' season has taken a turn for the worse. After having a commanding lead in the division for much of the season, they may now have to play in the Wild Card round.

This season took a turn for the worst twitter.com/anthonydicomo/…
The ship is sinking fast twitter.com/anthonydicomo/…

Even as optimistic as some fans are, seeing Max Scherzer go to the IL with just weeks left in the regular season is frightening.

Being a Mets fan absolutely builds character, but this is a nightmare 😭🤣 twitter.com/anthonydicomo/…
Nightmare twitter.com/anthonydicomo/…

The injury will likely keep Scherzer on the IL for at least the next couple of weeks. The most important thing will be to make sure he is healthy and ready to go come October. Forcing him to come back early would risk further injury.

The New York Mets face the Pittsburgh Pirates for a doubleheader today with the first pitch scheduled for 12:35 p.m. EDT.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...