"This is a nightmare" "The ship is sinking fast" - New York Mets fans downhearted by news of star pitcher Max Scherzer heading to the IL

The New York Mets announced that starting pitcher Max Scherzer will miss his scheduled start on Friday and will head to the IL. This is Scherzer's second stint on the injured list this season.

This is not the news many around the New York Mets organization wanted, but getting him healthy for the playoffs seems to be the priority. Mets manager Buck Showalter spoke on the injury and what it means going forward.

The news comes after another Mets injury. During yesterday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, outfielder Startling Marte's finger was hit by a pitch from Pirates' starter Mitch Keller. This forced Marte to exit the game.

The team is awaiting feedback from medical personnel on the significance of the injury.

Fans fear the New York Mets' season is crumbling

The Mets are now tied with the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. For some fans, this is all too familiar.

The New York Mets' season has taken a turn for the worse. After having a commanding lead in the division for much of the season, they may now have to play in the Wild Card round.

Even as optimistic as some fans are, seeing Max Scherzer go to the IL with just weeks left in the regular season is frightening.

The injury will likely keep Scherzer on the IL for at least the next couple of weeks. The most important thing will be to make sure he is healthy and ready to go come October. Forcing him to come back early would risk further injury.

The New York Mets face the Pittsburgh Pirates for a doubleheader today with the first pitch scheduled for 12:35 p.m. EDT.

