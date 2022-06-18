“This is a nightmare,” “Trade everyone and build around Moreno” - Toronto Blue Jays fans surrender on Twitter after team gets clobbered 12-3 by New York Yankees

The New York Yankees made the Toronto Blue Jays look pathetic on Friday night as they pounded them 12-3. Giancarlo Stanton belted a home run, Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam, and Joey Gallo started to look like as a professional ball player again. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and drove in three runs.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays looked bad in their home stadium. Starting pitcher Ross Stripling survived as best as he could against a stacked Yankees lineup. He allowed two earned runs and five hits over 3.2 innings.
The Jays bullpen took a beating. Reliever Trent Thornton lasted just 1/3 of an inning, allowing five hits and five earned runs. His relief didn't do much better. Trevor Richards lasted one inning and allowed another three runs, while Casey Lawrence pitched four innings and allowed two runs.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. couldn't inflict any damage today. The superstar went 0-for-3 with a walk. George Springer wasn't much better either, as he went 0-for-4. The Blue Jays missed shortstop Bo Bichette tonight, who sat out with a minor foot injury.
Twitter reacts to the New York Yankees' 12-3 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays
After the game, Toronto Blue Jays fans didn't feel like defending their team. Many admitted that the New York Yankees are simply a better team right now.
This user thinks today was just an all-around disaster for the city of Toronto. Canadian rapper and singer Drake released his new album, "Honestly, Nevermind," which many are calling as bad as the Blue Jays' loss tonight.
This user thinks the New York Yankees might have their ticket to the World Series booked already. It's still far too early to tell, but they're certainly looking good right now.
This fan thinks the Jays showed how they compare to the Yankees.
This user shared a photo of a dead blue jay bird — a rather morbid way to mourn tonight's loss.
On the contrary, this Yankees fan had a great day.
As this Toronto Blue Jays fan points out, there is always tomorrow for redemption.
Tomorrow's game should be much better than today's. Alek Manoah will take the mound for the Blue Jays, while Jameson Taillon will pitch for the Yankees.