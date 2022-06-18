“This is a nightmare,” “Trade everyone and build around Moreno” - Toronto Blue Jays fans surrender on Twitter after team gets clobbered 12-3 by New York Yankees

The New York Yankees made the Toronto Blue Jays look pathetic on Friday night as they pounded them 12-3. Giancarlo Stanton belted a home run, Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam, and Joey Gallo started to look like as a professional ball player again. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and drove in three runs.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays looked bad in their home stadium. Starting pitcher Ross Stripling survived as best as he could against a stacked Yankees lineup. He allowed two earned runs and five hits over 3.2 innings.

The Jays bullpen took a beating. Reliever Trent Thornton lasted just 1/3 of an inning, allowing five hits and five earned runs. His relief didn't do much better. Trevor Richards lasted one inning and allowed another three runs, while Casey Lawrence pitched four innings and allowed two runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. couldn't inflict any damage today. The superstar went 0-for-3 with a walk. George Springer wasn't much better either, as he went 0-for-4. The Blue Jays missed shortstop Bo Bichette tonight, who sat out with a minor foot injury.

Moe @Moezyy_H @BlueJays Trade everyone and build around Moreno @BlueJays Trade everyone and build around Moreno

After the game, Toronto Blue Jays fans didn't feel like defending their team. Many admitted that the New York Yankees are simply a better team right now.

EJNave @twitchejnave The Yankees are a better team.







I still hold out hope that in a 5 game playoff series, variance can win out, but anyone who thinks we can win the division against them this season is delusional.

This user thinks today was just an all-around disaster for the city of Toronto. Canadian rapper and singer Drake released his new album, "Honestly, Nevermind," which many are calling as bad as the Blue Jays' loss tonight.

Brian Brennan @brianbrennandc Just an all around L of a day for the city of Toronto. Drake releases one of the worst albums you’ll ever hear and the Blue Jays get their asses kicked by the best team in baseball. Just an all around L of a day for the city of Toronto. Drake releases one of the worst albums you’ll ever hear and the Blue Jays get their asses kicked by the best team in baseball.

This user thinks the New York Yankees might have their ticket to the World Series booked already. It's still far too early to tell, but they're certainly looking good right now.

Icy Acuña @AcunaIceCold



These teams are playing 10x better than last season. 😅

This fan thinks the Jays showed how they compare to the Yankees.

RightRip16 @RightRip16 @ShiDavidi It's great for the Jays to confirm exactly how they measure up against the Yankees.....this is good info @ShiDavidi It's great for the Jays to confirm exactly how they measure up against the Yankees.....this is good info

This user shared a photo of a dead blue jay bird — a rather morbid way to mourn tonight's loss.

On the contrary, this Yankees fan had a great day.

PHILLIP J FLY 🐢 @Izais_anthony Yankees routing the jays right after sweeping the rays made my day Yankees routing the jays right after sweeping the rays made my day

As this Toronto Blue Jays fan points out, there is always tomorrow for redemption.

Scott Gray @Scooterg2015 The batting practice by the Yankees before tonight's Jays-Yankees game was the only thing I could post due to the unmitigated disaster that was the actual game. The beauty of baseball is that tomorrow is another day!! The batting practice by the Yankees before tonight's Jays-Yankees game was the only thing I could post due to the unmitigated disaster that was the actual game. The beauty of baseball is that tomorrow is another day!! https://t.co/7VjXajD8Q9

Tomorrow's game should be much better than today's. Alek Manoah will take the mound for the Blue Jays, while Jameson Taillon will pitch for the Yankees.

