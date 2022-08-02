"This is one I know hurts in the clubhouse" - Boston Red Sox General Manager acknowledges trading away catcher Christian Vazquez will damage team morale

The Boston Red Sox traded team leader Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, which had a negative effect on the Red Sox locker room. Team chemistry is vitally important to success and can make all the difference over the course of a season. Now that one of their leaders is gone, the Red Sox players may slump as they try to regain focus and find motivation.

This was acknowledged by Red Sox General Manager Chaim Bloom, who authorized the trade. Jen McCaffery shared comments from the GM immediately after the Vazquez trade was completed.

Jen McCaffrey @jcmccaffrey Bloom on trading Vazquez: This is one I know hurts in the clubhouse... we have to be mindful of it... That's something we don't take lightly and we'll have to address and that's a testament to who Christian is Bloom on trading Vazquez: This is one I know hurts in the clubhouse... we have to be mindful of it... That's something we don't take lightly and we'll have to address and that's a testament to who Christian is

Chaim Bloom clearly has an abundance of respect for Vazquez, as does the entire Boston Red Sox roster. Anytime a beloved player is traded, it will be a blow to morale.

Jared Carrabis posted a fitting 'thank you' video dedicated to the long-time Red Sox catcher on Twitter.

Christian Vazquez himself is emotionally affected by this trade. "Jomboy Media" posted this video of Vazquez in a distressed state immediately after learning that he had been traded. Thankfully, he was quickly pulled away to allow him time to process the move.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia A Red Sox official pulled Christian Vázquez away from reporters when he got traded to Houston, which is where Boston is playing tonight A Red Sox official pulled Christian Vázquez away from reporters when he got traded to Houston, which is where Boston is playing tonight https://t.co/jZF5LWvtHR

The Boston Red Sox have dealt with a lot of disappointments this season and are now short a leader this trade deadline.

Can the Boston Red Sox bounce back in 2022?

The Red Sox are only one game under .500, but their division will make it difficult to reach the playoffs. The New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays are all bonefide great teams this season. This lessens the chances for the Red Sox, but does not eliminate them.

If they can use these struggles to grow and improve, the team may be able to galvanize and come out swinging after the trade deadline.

The Red Sox will now have to do all that without their talented catcher, who has had a good season. With a .282 batting average, he was one of the Boston Red Sox's most consistent players. This highlight package shows what Vazquez is bringing to the Astros.

The Boston Red Sox have a void in leadership that will need to be filled after this trade. Seeing who steps up in the coming days and weeks will be fascinating to follow.

