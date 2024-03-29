"This one takes the cake" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says this spring has been the most chaotic amid team expectations and Ohtani gambling scandal

The Los Angeles Dodgers are constantly expected to compete in the World Series. Currently, the team is under unusual pressure at the end of this year's spring training. Not only are expectations for the team high, but the organization has also been involved in a recent gambling controversy.

The team's manager Dave Roberts admitted unusual conditions, describing this spring training as the "craziest" that he has ever experienced.

"Absolutely, this one takes the cake.’’ said Dave Roberts, according to Bob Nightengale.

The Dodgers have not won a World Series since 2020, despite having one of baseball's strongest squads. This year, the expectations are even higher. The team has made significant additions, including players like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Cody Bellinger. The pressure to win is intense, and it certainly contributes to the chaotic atmosphere.

Adding to the pressure is a recent gambling scandal that has rocked the organization. The legendary player Shohei Ohtani has been in the spotlight regarding the gambling scandal. His translator of 13 years, Ippei Mizuhara, has been accused of gambling by placing bets. Besides this scandal, the other major problem that the Dodgers are facing is that many players are out due to injury.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an unforgettable spring training. With great expectations and a gambling controversy surrounding the squad, manager Dave Roberts has his job cut out for him.

Ohtani out of the mound for 2024

Slugger Shohei Ohtani will focus solely on hitting in 2024 as he recovers from elbow surgery. While the exact details of the procedure haven't been revealed, experts anticipate a full return to pitching in 2025.

"The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei, was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow.

"I expect full recovery, and he’ll be ready to hit without any restrictions come opening day of 2024 and do both (Hit & Pitch) come 2025,” said Dr. Neal ElAttrache, according to Ohtani's agent Nez Balelo

This means that fans will miss his spectacular pitching efforts for another year, but his powerful bat will continue to be an attraction in the lineup.

