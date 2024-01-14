"This is probably the best I’ve ever felt" - Tyler Glasnow hopeful that Dodgers will get to see him in his prime in 2024

Tyler Glasnow will be wearing the Dodger blue next season. The LA Dodgers acquired Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays last month. The Dodgers wasted no time in securing Glasnow's future, agreeing on a five-year extension worth $136.5 million.

Glasnow will be joining Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller in the Dodgers' starting rotation. This move will also mark his return to the National League for the first time since 2018.

Not only are fans excited, but Glasnow himself is eager to be a part of the Dodgers' World Series mission. In a recent interview with Chris Rose, he expressed confidence in his ability to play at his best.

“I think it's going to be a learning, like, I have to figure out how it's going to feel. But I'm relatively confident, I'm good at pitching. I have a really good team, I just have to pitch well,” said Glasnow on Chris Rose Rotation. (Timestamp - 13.15 onwards)

However, Glasnow has struggled with frequent injuries recently, hindering his progress. He missed the 2022 season due to an elbow injury, and an oblique strain limited his games last year. Over the last three seasons, Glasnow has only thrown 214.2 innings.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers brought him to Los Angeles because they knew how dominant a healthy Tyler Glasnow could be. His career ERA of 3.89 and 678 strikeouts in just 127 games. And now, he is back in business, fresh and healthy.

“I think that I haven’t even scratched it at all. … Everything’s ready to go. My arm feels better than I ever could have imagined, and my direction to home is completely back to where it was, but now I feel healthy,” Glasnow said. (Timestamp - 38.55)

With only a few weeks left before spring training, most teams have finished managing their roster, but not the Dodgers. They are still on the market to further support Shohei Ohtani and co. in the upcoming season.

What’ll be the role of Tyler Glasnow in the Dodgers rotation?

Tyler Glasnow, 30, is expected to form a good one-two pair with the Dodgers’ ace Bobby Miller. He has to fill the gap created by Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias when they became free agents in 2023.

Additionally, Glasnow might have to cover for the young Yamamoto, who’ll play his first major league season. Nonetheless, he'll be a crucial part of the rotation in the upcoming season.

Now that he’s with the Dodgers, earning some personal honors might become a reality for Glasnow. If he is fit and healthy, don't rule him out of a Cy Young bid.

