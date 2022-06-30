"This is the s**t that makes baseball beautiful" "You could just feel the emotion" - MLB world reacts to Mark Appel's inspirational journey and Major League debut

The MLB is home to some of the most inspiring stories in sports. It's perhaps one of the few select leagues wherein people in their mid-to-late thirties can still dominate the game. Pitchers, for example, can debut later in their careers and can have a career spanning more than a decade.

One noteworthy instance is Mark Appel. The 30-year-old former top overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft made his professional debut last night. It was a long road of trials and tribulations for the former prized prospect, but he never gave up.

S.W. Junkball @Junk_Baller MLB @MLB Mark Appel was the No. 1 overall pick in 2013.



In 2018, he stepped away from the game.



In 2021, he started his comeback.



Tonight, he made his big league debut and threw a scoreless inning. Mark Appel was the No. 1 overall pick in 2013.In 2018, he stepped away from the game.In 2021, he started his comeback.Tonight, he made his big league debut and threw a scoreless inning. https://t.co/adSjTjxinP This is the shit that makes baseball beautiful. twitter.com/mlb/status/154… This is the shit that makes baseball beautiful. twitter.com/mlb/status/154…

Appel made his first MLB appearance in relief for the Philadelphia Phillies last night. He checked into the game in the ninth to close out the Phillies' 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves at home. Appel issued a hit and struck out one. Despite the team's loss, he is grateful to have finally made it to the big leagues.

While Phillies fans admired and commended Appel's major league debut, a few fans from the Braves also expressed their admiration for the former top prospect.

Paul Emert @PaulEmert @TalkinBaseball_ From a Braves fan he did awesome in his debut. Congratulations on your first major league game. @TalkinBaseball_ From a Braves fan he did awesome in his debut. Congratulations on your first major league game.

Mark Appel was called up to the main roster after Connor Brogdon was put into the COVID-19 injured list. If he can impress the Phillies' management, he might just be given a permanent roster spot for the year.

MLB fans converge in appreciation of Mark Ammel

Ammel was originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2009, but he chose to play collegiate ball for the Stanford Cardinals. In 2013, he was picked as the first overall selection in the MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

He spent three years with the organization, reaching as high as Triple A when he played for the Fresno Grizzlies. Some Astros fans can still remember him playing in their system and couldn't help but express their happiness.

Bob in Houston @RobHTX78

We were so excited the team drafted him and wish him nothing but the best (for every AB where it's not one of our guys in the box). @MLB I can tell you that @astros fans are so happy for him.We were so excited the team drafted him and wish him nothing but the best (for every AB where it's not one of our guys in the box). @MLB I can tell you that @astros fans are so happy for him.We were so excited the team drafted him and wish him nothing but the best (for every AB where it's not one of our guys in the box).

Before the 2016 season, he was part of a deal that landed him in Philadelphia. After several injuries, he announced that he would step away from baseball on February 1, 2018.

maybe: brooks @brooksdbrewer @dethgryp @MLB … dude had multiple shoulder injuries early in his career and became discouraged, as a lot of us would have which is why we don’t play professional sports; we don’t have that drive. He took some time for himself and decided to try a comeback. So yea, awesome story. @dethgryp @MLB … dude had multiple shoulder injuries early in his career and became discouraged, as a lot of us would have which is why we don’t play professional sports; we don’t have that drive. He took some time for himself and decided to try a comeback. So yea, awesome story.

In March 2021, he tried to make a comeback in baseball. He made his first start on May 8, 2021, for the Reading Fightin' Phils and was promoted to Lehigh Valley IronPigs afterward.

⬡ Chadlink ⬡ @sotosimp @TalkinBaseball_ Man I hate the Phillies but I was rooting for the man tonight @TalkinBaseball_ Man I hate the Phillies but I was rooting for the man tonight

In 19 games for the Triple A IronPigs this year, he had a 5-0 record with a miniscule 1.61 ERA. This warranted a call-up by the Phillies as one of their relievers was placed on the injured list due to COVID.

Everyone is raving about the former top overall pick's debut. Phillies fans and rival teams' fans alike voiced their appreciation.

CCC @commonsense5757

No matter the jersey @MLB Best of luckNo matter the jersey @MLB Best of luckNo matter the jersey

In a cutthroat world that is professional sports, it's awesome to see people never giving up and continuing to strive for their dreams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far