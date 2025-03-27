"This sounds more like a crime": Fans react over Miguel Rojas' treatment of Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s custom cleats

A resurfaced story involving Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Miguel Rojas during the early days of Chisholm's career has ignited a debate among baseball fans.

MLB journalist Nick Stellini shared how former Miami Marlins infielder Rojas destroyed Chisholm’s custom cleats when the flashy rookie had arrived in the majors in 2020.

When Chisholm Jr. made his MLB debut, he brought 20 pairs of custom-designed cleats that reflected his personality. His cleats paid homage to everything from Oreo cookies to the anime series “Black Clover” and even the iconic video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.”

However, instead of mentoring the budding star, Rojas cut up a pair of Chisholm’s cleats with scissors and filled another pair with milk.

Stellini called that:

"Psychotic behavior wtf."

Stellini's post led to reactions from fans. One said:

“Plenty of blame to go around. When a rookie comes up, they should try to fit in, not challenge everyone. The veteran guys need to realize they aren't God either. Be open to change, adapt, come together, meet in the middle. A problem all of society has in today's world.”

However, one fan wasn’t as forgiving:

“A good haze involves creativity and laughter. This sounds more like a crime.”

Some fans leaned into the humor.

“Well, Oreo-themed cleats just invite the milk," one wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan argued that people’s discomfort with others’ self-expression is a problem.

“Let a man enjoy himself....why does others' happiness make so many folks uncomfortable? Truly a disease many share,” the user said.

Meanwhile, one user gained newfound respect for Rojas, comparing his actions with Carlos Santana’s infamous destruction of a clubhouse TV.

“I just gained an incredible amount of respect for Miguel Rojas. This is on par with Carlos Santana smashing up our clubhouse's TVs after he saw his teammates playing vidya after a bad loss.”

Aftermath of “childish” clubhouse hazing between Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Miguel Rojas

At the time, the entire skirmish was seen as a simple “childish” clubhouse hazing, a person told the New York Times on the condition of anonymity.

On learning what Miguel Rojas did, Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn't take it up against the veteran infielder. However, it led to several such incidents during that period. The then-Marlins manager was so irritated that he had to call a 90-minute team meeting to address it and bring peace among teammates.

While the current Dodgers infielder thought he was putting the flashy rookie in his place, Chisholm Jr. only added to his flashiness. He comes up to baseball games wearing several piece of jewellery, and his style of celebration never goes unnoticed.

