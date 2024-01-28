"This is the most talented team in baseball” - Spencer Strider expects nothing less than a World Series from the Braves in 2024

The Atlanta Braves have been quite dominant in recent seasons. They won the 2021 World Series and finished the 2023 season with 104 wins. They had the best winning percentage, with a 104-58 record.

Braves starter Spencer Strider recently showed his confidence in the team. As per David O’Brien. Strider called the Atlanta Braves the most talented team in baseball and backed them to win the World Series.

“There should be no acceptance of anything less than winning a World Series in this organization,” said Spencer Strider. “I’m biased, but this is the most talented team in baseball.”

“We need to set our bar as high as possible, and anything less than that is an underachievement for us.”

The team had an outstanding regular baseball season, replete with broken records and milestones. They won the National League East title for the sixth straight year and also broke the National League record for the most home runs in a season.

The Braves set a record for the highest slugging percentage of the season, breaking the previous mark set by the 2019 Houston Astros. However, they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games in the NLDS in October 2023.

“That’s the best thing about failure is that at least it gives you the opportunity to improve,” Strider added.

Despite the defeat, the Braves reckon they can have another great regular season and go even better. They are aiming higher this season as they look to win the World Series, with their roster being one of the best this season.

Atlanta Braves recently got J.P. Martinez in a trade with Texas Rangers

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves got outfielder J.P. Martinez in a trade with the Texas Rangers. They acquired minor league right hander Tyler Owens in exchange for Martinez.

The 27-year-old played 17 games with the Rangers last season. He batted .225, with one homer and four RBIs. In the minor league, he hit .297, 14 home runs, 60 RBIs and 41 stolen bases in 82 games.

