"This team would absolutely struggle in Triple A" "You guys disgust me" - Chicago Cubs fans ready to give up on the franchise after blowout loss to Pittsburgh Pirates

The Chicago Cubs are rapidly approaching rock bottom, with their latest 7-1 blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates accelerating the process.

Losing 7-1 to a great team is something that happens and can be justified, but losing by six runs to an NL Central rival is inexcusable.

The Cubs now sit 13 games behind division leaders, the Milwaukee Brewers. This downward trend has been affecting the franchise for years, and their fans are fed up with it.

This fan thinks the lack of talent across the board should keep the Chicago Cubs out of the MLB.

CcRhErEiKs @Creek24 @Cubs This team would absolutely struggle in Triple A… @Cubs This team would absolutely struggle in Triple A…

This user was very direct in their assessment of the franchise .

Being a Chicago Cubs fan has not been easy in the last few years. With the team failing yet again, their fans find themselves at a crossroads with the franchise.

Chicago Cubs fans find their team's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates inexcusable

At least Cubs fans got this brotherly moment

The Pittsburgh Pirates are not considered a good baseball team right now. So when you get blown out by such a team, fans are bound to be more upset.

The Pirates themselves got in on the roasting, posting this reaction to the final score of the game.

This fan has a simple idea on how to improve the team after this embarrassing loss.

This user is begging any entity that will listen for a change of fortune.

One fan is simply exhausted by the constant failings of the Cubs.

This fan can barely remember the glory days of 2016 when the team won the World Series.

This fan very succinctly summarizes his views on the team, and they seem to be widely held views.

The Chicago Cubs are simply not a playoff team in 2022, which their fans would be willing to accept. What they won't accept, however, is losing to a division rival by six runs when they were the favorites to win going in.

Chicago was once a great sports city, with championships in abundance and wins galore. However, times are changing, and it seems like all of their teams need an overhaul.

If the losing team wants to earn back any dignity, it needs to show its fanbase that improvements are coming.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far