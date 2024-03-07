"This is his team and always will be" - Angels fans rally behind Mike Trout after maiden home run of 2024 spring training

Los Angeles Angels star slugger and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout is off and running in spring training. Trout smashed his maiden home run of the spring against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Arizona. There are home runs, and then there are grand slams to kick off your season in startling fashion.

Trout is a big-game player, and he showcased his power at home plate Tuesday with the grand slam in the bottom of the fifth in a 12-5 loss to end the Angels' six-game hot streak.

Angels fans probably couldn't have been waiting for anything more special than that since losing their two-way ace, Shohei Ohtani, to their cross-town rivals during the winter.

They believe in Trout to turn the tide in their favor after so many years of discontent. But if Trout had to give the fans some reassurance about his intentions this season, then this was the best way to do it. Fans reacted to his grand slam on X.

"This is his team and always will be"

Trout had been having trouble getting his bat going this spring. Don't get this wrong; the MVP account had been raking in some hits but was falling short of showcasing his brute strength, which we all have gotten accustomed to over the past seasons since his big-money move to the Angels in 2019.

But Big Mike has now gotten all the apprehensions and doubts out of the way after hitting his bases and clearing a home run against the Athletics last night to kick off his campaign and reinstate himself as the top dawg in Anaheim.

Mike Trout is looking to bounce back in 2024 after producing some subpar performances in recent seasons

After an inconsistent season, Mike Trout, now 32 years of age, is hoping to recover from a statline of .263/.367/.490 in 82 games with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

With a fractured left hamate bone in his left hand, he missed the majority of the second half of the 2023 MLB season. However, he said it was an unusual injury that has now healed completely. For that reason, he didn't alter his regular offseason training regimen.

Ron Washington, the manager of the LA Angels, said that he doesn't care if Mike Trout returns to his typical level of output and just wants him to keep working hard to prepare for the season, which is why Trout has been present in the starting lineup for the Halos this spring.

