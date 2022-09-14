"This team feels special" "We celebrate tonight but the job isn’t finished let’s get that ring for Vin" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans celebrate clinching NL West for ninth time in 10 seasons

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the first team this season to be classified as division winners. The team clinched the National League West after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Tuesday at Chase Field. Led by three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers steamrolled the Diamondbacks. The team has now won the division in nine of the previous 10 seasons.

This was a monumental achievement for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The NL West is regarded as one of the most talented divisions in all of baseball. It provides them with some added time to prepare for the playoffs and rest some key players. The Dodgers have earned their spot in the postseason after strolling to a 98-43 record.

Fans are buzzing about the potential of this team. They feel this year is different as the roster has depth and quality on all sides of the lineup. The team has the highest payroll in baseball, a list of MVP winners, and a World Series-winning manager. Anything short of a World Series appearance will be a disappointment for Dodgers fans after the season they've witnessed.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated teams this season. They lead the NL West over the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants by 20.5 and 30.5 games, respectively. They lead the MLB's second-best record, the Houston Astros, by 6.5 games. The team has only lost 18 games at Dodger Stadium. No other team has lost fewer than 22 at home.

On the offensive side, the team leads the league in runs, RBIs, OBP, and OPS. They rank in the top five of other major categories, including hits, doubles, batting average, and home runs.

Defensively, the starting rotation of Kershaw, Julio Uria, Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, and Andrew Heaney brings experience and stability. Craig Kimbrel and Evan Phillips provide cover in the bullpen.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hold the best record in MLB with a 98-43 record

Relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel celebrates with catcher Will Smith after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For many, this is a tribute to Vin Scully. The legendary announcer had an illustrious career that spanned 67 years. Fans took this opportunity to pay their respects to the late Scully, who passed on August 2. The animated, jovail, and much-loved Vin Scully was 94 at the time.

Over the last decade, the Los Angeles Dodgers have made significant changes in management and their approach to player acquisitions. After years of underperforming, they are now a powerhouse in the majors. Teams fear having to play at Dodger Stadium.

After winning the World Series in 2020, the team will hope to repeat the feat this year. Anything less than an NL Championship series would be a letdown. If they can somehow achieve a World Series berth, it would be the fourth time in six seasons, and that's an impressive achievement for any organization.

