"This team just refuses to win!" - Mets fans frustrated as two-time All-Star closer Edwin Diaz blows another save opportunity on Saturday

New York Mets fans were excited to get their two-time All-Star closer Edwin Diaz back this season. Diaz missed the entire 2023 season after tearing his right patellar tendon during the World Baseball Classic last year.

He has not looked like the same dominant closer that terrorized opposing hitters before his injury. Diaz blew a save opportunity on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, making it his fourth blown save in his last eight appearances.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Diaz gave up one run on two hits, allowing the Giants to come back and tie the game. San Francisco took that momentum and rallied to score five runs in the tenth inning, giving them the win.

The loss drops the Amazins to 21-30, where they sit in fourth place in the National League West. They are already 15.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who lead the division firmly.

"This team just refuses to win!" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Bruh this is getting out of hand" - posted another fan.

Expand Tweet

Mets fans are growing frustrated with the lack of dominance on the mound from Edwin Diaz. He's one of the top-paid relievers in the league but is not pitching like one right now.

"The epitome of brutality" - said another.

A few more blown saves, and the fanbase could come unglued. The club has already dug themselves in a hole, so they cannot lose games when they are ahead in the ninth inning.

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is not fully back yet

New York Mets - Edwin Diaz (Image via USA Today)

Mets closer Edwin Diaz has struggled, to say the least, early this season. It's likely that he's still feeling the effects of his knee injury and taking a year off from competitive baseball.

Diaz averaged 99 mph on his fastball during the 2022 season., This year, he's sitting at 97 mph and has yet to throw a pitch over 100 mph. He has also struggled to command his slider this year. It was a pitch that he relied on to keep hitters off-balance and he has given up multiple home runs on it.

Given the talent Diaz has, it will be surprising to see him struggle like this all season. Expect him to get his feet underneath him soon and build back up his confidence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback