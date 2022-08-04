"This team might never lose again" "That’s how you're supposed to handle teams like the Rockies" - San Diego Padres fans celebrate dominant win over Colorado Rockies in Juan Soto's first game with the team

Juan Soto's first game with the San Diego Padres resulted in a dominant victory over the Colorado Rockies. This had the Padres fans thrilled and excited about the team's potential at present.

The Rockies did not put up much of a fight and lost their road game 9-1. Expectations are reaching new heights for this Padres team, who now look like one of the best MLB has to offer.

The team is not even at full strength yet, as they await the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. Once the team is fully fit, it is difficult to see any National League team beating them consistently. A big win like this went a long way towards energizing the San Diego Padres fanbase for the second half of the season.

The win was the perfect way to kick off Soto's tenure in San Diego, and has viewers excited for the future.

The Colorado Rockies are a divisional opponent, which makes every game against them even more important. Since the Rockies have not been competitive this season, it was a relief for fans to see the Padres take care of business.

The San Diego Padres have been knocking on the door of excellence for a while now. It appears that the addition of Juan Soto has finally given them that opportunity.

It's always risky to extrapolate a team's success off one game, but you can't blame Padres fans for being excited. With a star-studded roster that is only going to get better when Tatis Jr. returns, they are championship contenders.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets will stand in their way in the race for the National League crown. However, Padres fans believe their team is up to the task.

San Diego Padres fans could not be more excited about the future of this team, and a dominant win over the Rockies has added fuel to the fire.

With Juan Soto in the side, the San Diego Padres are championship contenders

Juan Soto is a massive difference maker for the Padres. Despite being only 23 years old, he is one of the most consistent offensive players in the league. When paired with Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres will have an electrifying trio.

Baseball is the ultimate team sport, and the Padres have all the pieces they need to go all the way. With a trio of superstars and a strong supporting cast, the smart money will bet on them to be championship contenders.

