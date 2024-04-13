"This team is in trouble" - Braves fans concerned after Saturday's loss to the struggling Marlins

The Atlanta Braves looked to secure the series against the Miami Marlins on Saturday after winning Game 1 on Friday 8-1. Unfortunately, they could not get the job done.

They lost to Miami by a score of 5-1, giving the Fish their third win of the season. Atlanta now falls to 8-5 with the series on the line as the two teams play the final of their three-game series on Sunday.

Atlanta could not push runs across the board when it counted the most. They left five runners on base and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, leading to their fifth loss.

Braves fans are concerned with their squad struggling against one of the worst teams in the league right now. This should be an easy series for the defending National League East champions.

"Pathetic. Should've done more to solidify the rotation. This team is in trouble" - oe fan posted.

"Embarrassing offensive performance. Lots of strikeouts. Very inconsistent at bats so far this season. Definitely different team from last year" - another fan posted.

"Boring team so far" - posted another.

Fans are frustrated with the team's lack of offensive production so far. Last year, they had one of the best offenses in the league, and have looked lost at times this year.

"We're officially washed" - said another fan.

"Better win tomorrow" - said another.

Fans hope the team can wake up and secure the series on Sunday. A series loss to the Marlins would not look good for this club.

Braves could seriously be in trouble after latest injury news

Atlanta Braves - Spencer Strider 9image via Getty)

The Braves headed into Saturday's matchup knowing the fate of their ace, Spencer Strider. Strider had surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow and will be out for the remainder of the season.

This is quite the blow for the club as Strider came into the season with huge expectations. Many had him penciled in as one pitcher who could make their case for the NL Cy Young Award.

It will now be up to Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Chris Sale to headline the rotation. Fortunately, that is still a pretty strong rotation that can get the job done.

While the club called up Darius Vines, do not be surprised if they turn to other guys like Bryce Elder, AJ Smith-Shawver, or Huascar Ynoa.

