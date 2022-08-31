"This is the ultimate full circle" "Just his presence in the pen is gonna be a boost" - Atlanta Braves fans react to Jesse Chavez rejoining the club less than a month after being traded to Los Angeles Angels

Atlanta fans rejoiced as the Atlanta Braves announced the return of right-hander Jesse Chavez to the club for an astonishing fourth stint.

The reliever is a journeyman in the truest sense, having played for nine clubs in his 15-year long MLB career. He has returned to many of those clubs for a second or even a third stint.

Atlanta Braves @Braves The #Braves claimed RHP Jesse Chavez off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. The #Braves claimed RHP Jesse Chavez off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

"The #Braves claimed RHP Jesse Chavez off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels." - Atlanta Braves

It will mark Chavez’s second stint with Atlanta this season alone. He began the year with Atlanta, then moved to the Chicago Cubs before signing for the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels are the only other club to have signed Chavez on three different occasions. His latest stint in the franchise, however, didn’t even last a month.

Chavez was released by the Halos yesterday, only 28 days after acquiring him and lefty Tucker Davidson in a trade for outgoing reliever Raisel Iglesias.

The Braves have jumped at the opportunity to garner more bullpen depth. They essentially acquired Iglesias in a straight-swap for Davidson. An Alex Anthopoulos masterclass? It seems that way.

Jake Wilson @jakerw_58 @Braves How nice of AA to give him a nice month long vacation to California @Braves How nice of AA to give him a nice month long vacation to California

G @GP9410 @Braves AA is a mastermind. Wonder how quick the meeting was where he told Chavez he’d be back real soon when he traded him initially. Like don’t worry, you’ll get your ring buddy 🤣 @Braves AA is a mastermind. Wonder how quick the meeting was where he told Chavez he’d be back real soon when he traded him initially. Like don’t worry, you’ll get your ring buddy 🤣

Some fans have been left perplexed by the Atlanta Braves’ decision to sign Chavez back within such a short period of time. However, we need to remind ourselves that he has always delivered for the Braves.

Zach @MegadethArizona @Braves Why in the hell would we trade him and then just take him back? @Braves Why in the hell would we trade him and then just take him back?

DONALD @dawgsfan2 @MegadethArizona @Braves The Braves is the only team he pitches good for @MegadethArizona @Braves The Braves is the only team he pitches good for

Tripp Howell @PortCityTH @MegadethArizona @Braves Same reason as if you give me 5 $1’s for a $5 and then you leave the $5 on the ground, I’m going to pick it up and keep it. @MegadethArizona @Braves Same reason as if you give me 5 $1’s for a $5 and then you leave the $5 on the ground, I’m going to pick it up and keep it.

Across 54 ⅔ innings for the three clubs this term, Chavez has a 3.62 ERA, 25.6% strikeout rate and 6.8% walk rate. His best run of form, however, was with Atlanta.

Alex Brumley. @Brumbleberry @Braves Just his presence in the pen is gonna be a boost. @Braves Just his presence in the pen is gonna be a boost.

Chavez has a 2.11 ERA for the Braves, in comparison to 6.35 with the Clubs and 7.59 with the Angels. He was also a key contributor to Atlanta’s World Series triumph last year.

Jet7111 @jet7111 @AuburnMan100 @Braves Something about him in a Braves uniform he pitches better. Basically a straight trade for Davidson for Iglesias. Heck of a deal @AuburnMan100 @Braves Something about him in a Braves uniform he pitches better. Basically a straight trade for Davidson for Iglesias. Heck of a deal

No corresponding move was necessary for the Braves to accommodate Chavez. With rosters set to expand from 26 to 28 on September 1, expect Chavez to immediately slot into the active roster.

Atlanta Braves boosted by fantastic Ozzie Albies update

Atlanta Braves fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of Ozzie Albies. The second baseman fractured his left foot back in June, and fans have been praying for his clearance in time for the postseason,

Those prayers have now been answered. Albies is set to begin his rehab assignment this Thursday at Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers, as confirmed by Braves skipper Brian Snitker.

Grant McAuley @grantmcauley Ozzie Albies is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday, September 1st according to #Braves MGR Brian Snitker. Ozzie Albies is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday, September 1st according to #Braves MGR Brian Snitker.

"Ozzie Albies is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday, September 1st according to #Braves MGR Brian Snitker." - Grant McAuley

His return will raise questions about rookie Vaughn Grissom’s role, who has surpassed every expectation since making his major league debut.

Albies, once he is fully fit, could split time with Grissom between DH and second base. Some may call it a selection dilemma, but it should be viewed as a privilege instead. Squad depth is crucial for any World Series challenge. The Braves, being the defending champions, will know it very well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif