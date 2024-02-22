"This whole list is horrendous" - Fans baffled by MLB Network's list of top 100 players of 2024

The top 100 players for the 2024 season were recently revealed by MLB Network, sparking a flurry of emotions from supporters who have expressed mixed feelings at the rankings. The baseball community is in a state of excitement following the announcement of the top 10, the highest ranking players on MLB’s annual list, and many are wondering why the choices were made.

Expand Tweet

The list has generated criticism, particularly with respect to the order of certain well-known names. It was released following a series of other posts that featured the top 100 players. Fans expressed their displeasure on social media, with several comments judging MLB’s decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This whole list is horrendous." - Expressed one fan

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"This is wild and I’m a Yankees fan!" - Added another fan.

Expand Tweet

Many fans are surprised that Shohei Ohtani, the dynamic newly acquired star of the Los Angeles Dodgers and 2023 AL MVP, known for his two-way skills, is placed lower than Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge. The top 10 on the list are as follows:

A look at the MLB’s top 10 list of players for the 2024 season.

10. Julio Rodriguez

9. Gerrit Cole

8. Yordan Alvarez

7. Juan Soto

6. Corey Seager

5. Freddie Freeman

4. Shohei Ohtani

3. Aaron Judge

2. Mookie Betts

1 - Ronald Acuna Jr.

Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees had three players ranked in the top 10, demonstrating their supremacy. Ronald Acuna Jr., the current NL MVP, holds the top spot, making the Atltanta Braves also stand out.

"Learn baseball." - Mocked a fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Yankees and Dodgers are clearly the front-runners on the list, which has sparked debated regarding team representation as well as individual player rankings. The dispute surrounding MLB Network’s top 100 players has fans excitedly analyzing the rankings as the 2024 season approaches.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.