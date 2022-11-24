Aaron Judge hosted a gala on Friday evening in New York for his All Rise Foundation, a non-profit body aimed at inspiring children and youth to become responsible citizens as they engage in various activities that encourage reaching unlimited potential.

The event was packed with stars, with Aaron Judge inviting plenty of guests. Among the guests were his Yankee teammates Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, Harrison Bader and Michael King. Also present were Oakland Athletics' Tyler Wade and fellow free agents Luke Voit and Jameson Taillon.

After the event, the hottest free agent in the offseason posted a video on Instagram covering the event and thanking everyone who was present there on Friday evening.

Last night was a dream! Our first All Star evening in New York was a huge success. Thank you to all of the support from our generous sponsors, donors, and most importantly, our @allriseofficial team who brought the event to life. Through the overwhelming support that we received, we are able to further expand our reach to the youth and continue impacting lives in our communities. Follow @allriseofficial to stay up to date with upcoming events and news.

Aaron Judge offered a new deal by the Yankees

It is no secret anymore that Judge has chosen to head into free agency. He has had several "positive talks" with the Yankees, but even then has decided to wait until his decision is made. Before the season began, Judge had ignored a seven-year $213.5 million offer. On the day of the gala event, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman mentioned that the 30-year-old was given an updated deal.

“We’re in real time, so we’re on the clock,” Cashman said. “We’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course we’ve made an offer since Spring Training. If it hasn’t been said clearly, [managing general partner] Hal Steinbrenner has had face-to-face [time] with Aaron Judge and I’ve engaged with his agents.”

Aaron Judge, on the other hand, has spoken about building a team around him that will win the World Series. He said that once his contract details are finalized, it is imperative that the franchise he heads to has plans to add more pieces to the block.

“I don’t know how fast it’s going to go or how slow it’s going to go,” Judge said. “There’s teams that we’ve talked to. For me, if we’re going to build a winning team, if I can get my [contract] stuff out of the way so they can kind of move on and add some more pieces to build teams up, I think that’s always an advantage for wherever I go.”

