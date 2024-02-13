"This is my World Series" - Yankees fans ecstatic after spotting Jasson Dominguez with Aaron Judge in spring training

New York Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Jasson Dominguez could be a force to be reckoned with in this league. The two were spotted getting work together at camp.

Dominguez is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery he underwent at the end of the season. Many were expecting him to be out most, if not all, of the 2024 season, but that does not seem to be the case in the latest update, per MLB reporter Bryan Hoch.

Hoch reports that Dominguez will start playing catch soon and has already started shagging fly balls. The young slugger is eyeing to return sometime in the summer, which would be huge for the Bronx Bombers.

While the Yanks have made upgrades at the outfield position this winter, having Dominguez available would be ideal. Per FanGraphs, he is the team's No. 3 prospect and needs to be on the field to develop.

"This is my World Series" one fan posted.

"We're so back" another fan posted.

Yankees fans could not be more excited about the Jasson Dominguez update. He, alongside Anthony Volpe, is the future of the organization.

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper returned from Tommy John surgery earlier than most expected last season. However, he was the team's DH when he returned, but whether the position would be open in the Bronx is unclear.

Will Yankees fans see Jasson Dominguez alongside Aaron Judge this season?

While Jasson Dominguez is making great progress with his recovery, it is uncertain what role he will have during the 2024 season. One of the most logical moves the team can make is to see how he does in the minors before making a decision.

The Yankees outfield consists of Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Everson Pereira. That is a more than capable group of outfielders. There is no sense in rushing Dominguez back, especially as he is still a developing prospect.

While many fans would love to see the slugger in the lineup this season, that will not be the team's biggest worry. The biggest concern is putting to bed the troubling season they had last year.

Any season where they miss the postseason will stick out for a team as established as the Yanks. The fanbase will not stand for another lackluster season, and many people's jobs within the organization are on the line.

