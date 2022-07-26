"This is the worst Angels team I’ve ever watched" "May be among the worst run orgs in all of sports" - Los Angeles Angels fans demoralized after inexplicable 2022 season hits a new low

The Los Angeles Angels of 2022 are the biggest letdowns of the season. After all the hype and excitement surrounding this roster, the team has been unable to fulfill its potential. It seems as if this Angels team is destined to stumble into the history book of baseball as perennial underachievers.

Angels Nation 27 @AngelsNation17 This is the worst Angels team I’ve ever watched This is the worst Angels team I’ve ever watched

Fans have reached their tipping point. After losing 7-0 last night to a struggling Kansas City Royals team, the Angels have now dropped to 40-56. They lie in second-last place in the American League West and are 23.5 games behind the Houston Astros. Analyst and baseball columnist Jon Heyman summed up the team's demise perfectly in his latest tweet about the organization.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman How can the Angels be this bad? How can the Angels be this bad?

Heyman is absolutely justified in calling out the Los Angeles Angels for their underwhelming season. This is a team many predicted to win the division, or at least be in the hunt for a playoff spot.

On the face of it, this Los Angeles Angels roster has a plethora of talent. It consists not just of stars, but superstars.

Mike Trout is a three-time AL MVP and has been selected to 10 All-Star games. Shohei Ohtani is arguably the biggest name in baseball. After winning his first MVP title last year, he is favored to repeat the feat in 2022. Anthony Rendon is an All-Star third baseman and was a World Series champion and an All-MLB First Team selection in 2019.

Paul Gray Fantasy @paul_gray13 @JonHeyman If they don’t make the playoffs, they seriously have to look into trading Trout, Ohtani, and Rendon. If they can’t win now then they will never win with this roster. @JonHeyman If they don’t make the playoffs, they seriously have to look into trading Trout, Ohtani, and Rendon. If they can’t win now then they will never win with this roster.

As Twitter user Paul Gray points out, if the Angels don't make the playoffs, they should consider trading the trio.

The Los Angeles Angels are 2-8 in their last 10 games

Mike Trout looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Miami Marlins.

It begs the question: What is going on in Anaheim?

Fans were quick to voice their anger after the team's latest loss. The shambolic performance, where the Angels were shutout and totalled only five team hits, was unacceptable.

Halos Group Hug Therapy @angels_golf First time I can recall as an Angels fan that I can’t imagine a single scenario where they can get better. Not on the farm, not in the clubhouse, not in the front office. Just God Awful. So bleak First time I can recall as an Angels fan that I can’t imagine a single scenario where they can get better. Not on the farm, not in the clubhouse, not in the front office. Just God Awful. So bleak

The team, known as the California Angels for a large part of their history, should maybe consider changing their name back. With the Los Angeles Dodgers bulldozing their way into the playoffs, Angels fans can only look on with envy. They continue to play the role of poor cousin to their cross-town rivals.

Dish @D1SCHER Painful to admit, the angels may be among the worst run orgs in all of sports



Can’t believe I’m saying it but they’re in the company of the Washington Commanders, the Knicks, etc. They’re just so terrible top to bottom Painful to admit, the angels may be among the worst run orgs in all of sportsCan’t believe I’m saying it but they’re in the company of the Washington Commanders, the Knicks, etc. They’re just so terrible top to bottom

Shohei Ohtani has put together an MVP-level season, and Mike Trout is contributing on the offensive side. Ohtani is currently hitting .256/.346./.486 with 20 home runs and 57 RBIs. Trout is hitting .270/.368/.599 with 24 home runs and 51 RBIs. Despite their impressive numbers, the team has just not supported their stars.

cursed @PlsCursed We shouldn’t trade Ohtani.



I don’t find it very fair that he gets to leave while I have to continue to suffer watching this miserable franchise. We shouldn’t trade Ohtani.I don’t find it very fair that he gets to leave while I have to continue to suffer watching this miserable franchise.

The team is now 3-14 since the start of July. In that time, they have been swept by the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. They failed to win a single series in that timeframe.

Beckham Trout’s Burner @BeckhamBurner The Angels suck so bad that I have never been more excited for Chargers and Ducks season The Angels suck so bad that I have never been more excited for Chargers and Ducks season

After a 14-game losing streak earlier in the season, the team made the decision to dismiss veteran manager Joe Madden. Unfortunately, that move has failed to improve the situation, and the team continues to suffer on the field.

With the Los Angeles Angels now 23.5 games behind first place and only 66 games remaining in the regular season, it might be time for a change. The trade deadline is August 2. There is talk of trading one of the Angels' big stars in exchange for a handful of young prospects.

The Los Angeles Angels have tried a high-salary, big-name, superstar approach to success and it has failed miserably. A rebuild might be the only way forward for an organization that continues to leave its fans frustrated and red-faced.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far