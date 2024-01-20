"Three teams with the highest payroll last year didn’t even make postseason" - Red Sox's Tom Werner defends club's decision to lower payroll in 2024

Tom Werner and the Boston Red Sox have come under fire this off-season from the fanbase. They are unhappy with the lack of big-time signings this winter following a lackluster season.

Boston(78-84) finished last in the American League East for the third time in four years. Some key players who helped the team last season are now free agents, like Adam Duvall.

Ahead of the team's Winter Weekend, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy spoke to the media about the team having a smaller payroll than last season. This did not excite the fanbase, but Chairman Tom Werner defended Kennedy's statement.

"I think you all know that the prize at the end of the year doesn't go to the team with the highest payroll. In fact, the three teams with the highest payroll last year didn't even make the postseason" - Werner said

Werner is talking about the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and San Diego Padres, who missed last year's postseason. Neither of the three teams had a season to remember.

Sam Kennedy went into more detail on how the front office has operated this winter:

"We have not matched up this offseason. And we recognize that. But again, the philosophy has not changed. We need to have a robust group of core, homegrown, talented players. And there will be a day when we match up again on a high profile free agent deal, but hasn't happened this offseason"

This winter, the team's biggest transaction was bringing in Lucas Giolito, who is coming off a down year. However, they moved on from Chris Sale, who had been consistently injured for several years.

Tom Werner and the Red Sox are excited about their prospects

Four Red Sox prospects cracked Baseball America's Top 100 Prospects list. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel, and Ceddanne Rafaela made the list to the happiness of Tom Werner.

The team is especially excited about Mayer's potential. He is the team's top prospect, who was drafted fourth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. He is often compared to World Series MVP Corey Seager and Brandon Crawford.

All four prospects are nearly ready to be everyday players in the big leagues. Do not be surprised if one or two of these names are called up to play meaningful innings for the Red Sox this upcoming season.

