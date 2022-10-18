Throwback: When Toronto's World Series hero Joe Carter was Caught in the Middle of Drake's beef with Meek Mill

Popular Toronto-based rapper Drake's feud with fellow rapper Meek Mill was widely publicized when it occurred in mid-2015. Although rap fans will remember the dissing contest well, few might know that Drake used inroads in the baseball world to make his point.

Philadelphia-based rap artist Meek Mill accused Drake of not writing his own music. It all began when Mill referenced the song “R.I.C.O.”, on which the two had collaborated. Mill went on to accuse Drake of using a ghostwriter.

Needless to say, this angered Drake, and a feud ensued that would see each take to social media to try and score points against the other.

In July 2015, Drake dropped a single entitled Back to Back Freestyle, a song that many believed was rife with thinly veiled attacks on Meek Mill. However, to really rub it in, Drake included a cover for the single that cut to the core of the rivalry between the two artists' respective cities.

Joe Carter @JoeCarter_29 I have officially made it now!!! Thanks to my man @drake. I'm honored bro. #BackToBack . http://t.co/TH8VLuPAMQ I have officially made it now!!! Thanks to my man @drake. I'm honored bro. #BackToBack. http://t.co/TH8VLuPAMQ

"I have officially made it now!!! Thanks to my man @drake I'm honored bro" - @ Joe Carter

The cover photo featured an image of a jubilant Joe Carter after he had hit the most memorable home run in Toronto Blue Jays history. It came as the Toronto Blue Jays, fresh off of a 1992 World Series win against the Atlanta Braves, took the field for their second World Series in as many years.

The photo shows the elated Carter in the seconds after he hit a walk-off home run to win the World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993. Baseball fans will remember the Jays' adversaries; the Philadelphia Phillies, who are Meek Mill's hometown team.

Sports Provider @SportsProvlder 🏻 walk off home run to win the World Series! Joe Carter lived out every ballplayer's dreamwalk off home run to win the World Series! Joe Carter lived out every ballplayer's dream👌🏻😍walk off home run to win the World Series! https://t.co/KrzDDRitdu

"Joe Carter lived out every ballplayer's dream. Walk off home run to win the World Series" - @ Sports Provider

Joe Carter, who retired in 1998, was flattered by the nod from Drake, who is incredibly popular in Toronto. "Speaking to TMZ at the time, Carter said, "My Twitter's been blowing up! It put my name back in the mix. I had no idea [Drake was going to use that photo]…I'm honored that he used it…My 25-year-old thinks I'm cool now."

Drake's diss to Meek Mill hits deep for Toronto Blue Jays fans

Drake and Mill eventually buried the hatchet and went on to create more music together. The cover art was as much about nostalgia for Blue Jays fans as the City of Toronto, who have not seen a World Series since their back-to-back wins in 1992 and 1993.

Poll : 0 votes